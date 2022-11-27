Prince Andrew furious as £3m-a-year armed police to be axed in weeks





Prince Andrew is said to be furious with ministers after being told his tax-funded security guard will be removed within weeks. The scandal-hit royal was stripped of his official duties in January following his public court case. But Prince Andrew, King Charles’s brother, is said to still want taxpayers to fork out around £3million a year for his armed police protection. According to The Sun, he is set to formally complain about the decision.

The Duke of York is currently escorted by police guards whenever he leaves the grounds of Windsor. But with the cost racking up nearly £3million of taxpayers’ money, questions have been raised as to whether this should still be state funded. Brits across the country are currently facing a cost of living crisis which has seen food prices and energy bills spike in recent months. Prince Andrew could lose his security as early as next month and will be forced to fund security himself.

This latest decision could suggest the Duke has no hope of returning as a working member of the royal family any time soon. A source said: “He is going to write to the Home Office and the Met Police to complain about losing his taxpayer-funded security.” Andrew’s demand for continued taxpayer funding is likely to spark a backlash from the public as they struggle with rocketing bills. One senior Labour MP said: “He doesn’t seem to understand that he’s in disgrace and people don’t want to hear from him anymore — especially him with his begging bowl. READ MORE: Prince Philip feared Harry and Meghan were making a ‘big mistake’

Andrew also paid a reported £7million out-of-court settlement with sex accuser Virginia Roberts after she agreed to drop the case against him. He vehemently denies any wrongdoing and the settlement indicates no liability on the part of the Duke of York.

