Prince Harry made ‘glitzier’ change to Meghan’s engagement ring

Meghan’s wedding ring

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot at St George’s Chapel in Windsor in May 2018, surrounded by members of the Royal Family.

The couple exchanged rings, with Harry opting for a textured platinum band and Meghan sticking to royal tradition with her elegant gold ring.

Samantha added: “Completing the trio of rings worn by the Duchess is her wedding band, which is a simple gold band with a rich history.

“The ring was a gift from Queen Elizabeth II and is made from rare Welsh gold – the same gold used in our Clogau jewellery.

“The Queen was gifted one kilogram of this precious metal from the Gwynfynydd mine in north Wales to mark her 60th birthday in 1986, and several royal rings have been made from this gold store in the years since.”

READ MORE: Harry and Meghan ‘brazen’ over award acceptance branded dig at royals