Princess Beatrice breaks silence in five-word response to Mike

Beatrice took to Twitter for the very first time since her last post in October 2021, in support of Mike.
She wrote in view of her 149,100 followers: “He is just the greatest @miketindall13.”
Many social media users rushed to the comments to praise Prince Andrew’s daughter for her kind words and share their opinion as Mike left the jungle, narrowly missing out on the finale.
CancerWarrior05 said: “Mike really does seem to be a great guy. Both he and your cousin Zara are extremely lucky to have found each other.
“They ‘feel’ really genuine and down to earth .. you are blessed to have each other as family. Gutted he didn’t win or place in the top 3. Mike def deserved it the most IMO.” (sic)
ScottWLFord added: “I am gutted he hasn’t won or become second. But what a lovely guy he is! Your cousin Zara is a very lucky lady to have him in her life. Was great seeing him from the start.
“Lovely surprise of Zara turning up cos most thought she wouldn’t be there & still in uk.”
RunningonEmptee said: “Definitely deserved to be in the final, what a top guy & gutted he wasn’t kept in, but it says a lot about the voting public when a decent guy is voted out over a disgraceful sly sleazy corrupt Tory.”
There had been speculation over whether Zara would meet Mike on the bridge, as she hadn’t been spotted arriving early in Oz, unlike the loved ones of other campmates.
However, after his post-eviction interview with Ant and Dec, Ant revealed that the royal was waiting for him.
Zara and Mike hugged fiercely upon seeing each other again, with Mike being heard saying: “I’ve missed you so much”, and asking her whether she is okay.
As he left the jungle, he explained to Ant and Dec how he found the experience and went into detail about the one “wobble” he had.
He explained: “The only time I nearly had a wobble was when we did the nighttime challenge but then Seann had a wobble… we got Seann through it which got me through it.”
When asked about how well he did in the trials and challenges, Mike said he mentally prepared himself before he entered the jungle.
He said: “[You have to] get yourself ready. You’re gonna have that pain… don’t carry it.
“You know that’s gonna happen so don’t let it affect you and get on with it.”
You can watch the I’m a Celebrity final this evening on ITV One at 9pm
