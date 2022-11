But as Prince William’s only daughter, she may one day bear the title of Princess Royal.

The title is currently held by the late Queen’s only daughter Princess Anne, and it is held for life and then it reverts back to the Crown.

When Prince William is King, he may wish to bestow the title upon his daughter as she will likely have the option of being a working royal.

Charlotte could also get another royal title if she marries, as has been the case for other royal princesses.