Princess Margaret’s huge ‘Triumph of Love’ tiara showed off blue

As the daughter of King George VI and the sister of Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Margaret wore some enviable jewellery over her lifetime. Margaret’s best-known jewel is perhaps her Poltimore Tiara that she wore for her wedding day in 1960, but she also wore some royal heirloom diadems.

One tiara Princess Margaret turned to time and again was the Persian Turquoise Tiara, a stunning piece featuring vibrant blue stones.

The Persian Turquoise Tiara is also known as the Triumph of Love Tiara, and it earned this name due to various elements of its design.

Lover’s knots and laurel wreaths make up the piece, and the turquoise stones symbolise love.

Vibrant turquoise has long held significance to many. As The Spruce explains: “Turquoise is a popular gemstone that has long been prized in many cultures.

