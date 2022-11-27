Putin eyes three new fronts as stage set for fresh assault on

Russia’s troops have pulled back further into the east of the country following a series of devastating defeats, as Vladimir Putin aims to reinforce the few areas he has managed to claim, according to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Following the retreat from Kherson – the only major city or provincial capital the tyrant had been able to seize – Russia is now reportedly reinforcing its troops in the Lyman, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts.

Notably, all three of the reinforced regions are within Donetsk, which alongside Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia is one of the four parts of Ukraine the Kremlin claimed to annex after widely-disputed “referendums” were held in the area.

The need to reinforce them, therefore, suggests that Putin’s grip on these regions is uncertain.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added that Russia has “been ceaselessly striking civilian targets”, in an effort to “make up for losses of personnel, weapons, ammunition, equipment, fuel and lubricants”.

