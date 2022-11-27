Putin’s mouthpiece loses it on live TV as audience members troll

Russian trolls targeted one of Vladimir Putin’s strongest media allies this week in a sign of growing defiance in the country. Kremlin’s top propagandist Vladimir Solovyov was discussing the war in Ukraine on his radio show Full Contact when listeners began asking why he was not volunteering to be on the frontline in the war. In extraordinary scenes for Russian state TV, Mr Solovyov starts demanding his production team ban the trolls before getting increasingly frustrated by the questions.

During the influx of questions about his own military service, Mr Solovyov says: “Get rid of these fools!”

He notes one user Elena33 for mocking him, responding: “Elena33, these cursed scumbags!”

He turns to his production team: “Ban the heck out of these cretins. Get rid of them and quickly!

“I told you to ban that fool Elena33. Why didn’t you ban her yet?

“Are you going to work today or just fool around?”

