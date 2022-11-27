Qualifiers draw: all the ties for 2023

Two South American nations will play at home: Colombia will host Great Britain and Chile will welcome Kazakhstan.
Argentina, however, will travel to Finland to fight for their place in the Finals. It promises to be an exciting clash with a Finnish team that could include world No.40 Emil Ruusuvuori and world No.11 doubles player, Harri Heliovaara, semi-finalist at the last ATP Finals.
Qualifiers 2023:
Croatia (1) * – Austria
France (2) – Hungary *
United States (3) – Uzbekistan *
Germany (4) * – Switzerland
Great Britain (5) – Colombia *
Serbia (6) – Norway *
Kazakhstan (7) – Chile *
Belgium (8) – Korea, Rep. *
Sweden (9) * – Bosnia and Herzegovina
Netherlands (10) * – Slovakia
Argentina (11) – Finland *
Czech Republic (12) – Portugal *
(Seed)
* Choice of ground
Qualifiers will be played under a home-and-away format with five points at stake: two singles on the first day and the doubles and two more singles on the second day.
