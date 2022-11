Qualifiers spotted at MSLTA Om Dalvi Memorial AITA U12

Pune, November 27, 2022: Vishwaditya Bhor upset seventh seeded Avdhoot Nilakhe 6-4, 7-5 to qualify for the boys main draw at the MSLTA Om Dalvi Memorial AITA U12 Championship Series Tennis Tournament 2022 organized by Om Dalvi Memorial Trust under the auspices of the AITA, MSLTA, PMDTA and played at Maharashtra Police Tennis Gymkhana, Aundh Tennis Courts.

Vishwas Chandrasekhar, Vivaan Malhotra, Shubh Nahata, Shaurya Borhade, Anish Wadnerkar, Raghav Agarwal, Deevit Gosavi were other qualifiers in the boys section.

Following are the results: Final Qualifying Round:

Vishwas Chandrasekhar (1) bt Laqshya Tripathi 6-3, 6-0;

Vivaan Malhotra bt Divyang Rasgotra 3-6, 6-3, 6-4;

Shubh Nahata (3) bt Arnav Pande 6-1, 6-4;

Shaurya Borhade (4) bt Aryan Banerjee 6-4, 6-2;

Anish Wadnerkar (5) bt Puranjay Kutwal (9) 6-0, 6-3;

Raghav Agarwal bt Luv Pardeshi 6-2, 6-0;

Vishwaditya Bhor bt Avdhoot Nilakhe (7) 6-4, 7-5;

Deevit Gosavi bt Neel Bondre 7-5, 6-4.

Following are the seeding list:

Boys: 1.Ishan Sohni(TS), 2. Krishay Tawade(Mah), 3.Sarvadnya Sarode(Mag), 4.Aarav Bele(Mah), 5.Shaurya Gadade (Mah), 6.Vir Chattur (Mah), 7.Avi Misra (Mah), 8.Trishik Wakalkar (Mah);

Girls: 1.Janhavi Chougule (Mah), 2.Aishwarya Swaminathan (Mah), 3.Shibani Gupte (Mah), 4.Shravee Deore (Mah), 5.Veera Harpude (Mah), 6.Myra Topno (Mah), 7.Sara Fengse (Mah), 8.Saanvi Raju (Mah).