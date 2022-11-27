Categories
Queen Mary and King Edward VIII — Inside the Broken Relationship


Queen Mary and King Edward VIII had a mother-son dynamic that greatly affected the future of the British monarchy. Their broken relationship laid the foundation for a controversial abdication that changed the royal line of succession — and paved the way for the late Queen Elizabeth II to accede to the throne. Here’s a look inside the broken relationship between Queen Mary and King Edward VIII that could not be fixed.

The Princess of Wales with her sons, Prince Edward (future King Edward III) and Prince Albert (future King George VI), in front of the Queen's Entrance to Barton Manor, Isle of Wight, 1909. The future Queen Mary (1867-1953) with her sons in naval cadets' uniforms. 
Queen Mary with then Prince Edward and Prince Albert | Kirk and Sons of Cowes/Heritage Images/Getty Images

Queen Mary was a product of the royal Victorian line

In June 1894, when Mary gave birth to her first son David — who would later be known as King Edward VIII — there was no expectation that he would one day be on the throne. At the time, his great-grandmother Queen Victoria was the monarch, and David was far down the line of succession. He was behind Victoria’s oldest son, Edward VII, his uncle Prince Albert Victor, and his dad, George V.

