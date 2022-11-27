Queen Mary and King Edward VIII — Inside the Broken Relationship

Queen Mary and King Edward VIII had a mother-son dynamic that greatly affected the future of the British monarchy. Their broken relationship laid the foundation for a controversial abdication that changed the royal line of succession — and paved the way for the late Queen Elizabeth II to accede to the throne. Here’s a look inside the broken relationship between Queen Mary and King Edward VIII that could not be fixed.

Queen Mary with then Prince Edward and Prince Albert | Kirk and Sons of Cowes/Heritage Images/Getty Images



Queen Mary was a product of the royal Victorian line

In June 1894, when Mary gave birth to her first son David — who would later be known as King Edward VIII — there was no expectation that he would one day be on the throne. At the time, his great-grandmother Queen Victoria was the monarch, and David was far down the line of succession. He was behind Victoria’s oldest son, Edward VII, his uncle Prince Albert Victor, and his dad, George V.

As blogger Rebecca Starr Brown explains, during this Victorian era, royals had a strict view of the monarchy’s function, their royal titles, and their royal duty that was quite separate from their personal relationships as family members. But this dynamic was taken to the next level by King George V’s wife Mary of Teck, later Queen Mary.