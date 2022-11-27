Queen Mother’s convertible tiara hasn’t been seen in decades

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s only daughter Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, 1, might also choose the tiara one day when she is older.

The late Queen’s youngest granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor could also opt to wear the Cartier Bracelet Tiara if she decides to get married one day.

Another of the Queen Mother’s tiaras that haven’t been seen in years is the Strathmore Rose Tiara, which was given as a wedding gift to the then-Duchess in 1923.

Her parents were the Earl and Countess of Strathmore and Kinghorne, so the name ‘Strathmore’ stems from the aristocratic family.