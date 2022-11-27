Queen’s bouquet changed wedding rules so ‘mistake never happens

To resolve the issue, during their honeymoon, the couple put their wedding clothes back on and posed for their individual pictures again, with a replica of the original bouquet.

This meant the royal couple could look back at their wedding photos and see group poses as well as solo poses, both containing the gorgeous floral bouquet.

Royal wedding florist, David Longman, shared the story behind this surprising turn of events during the ITV documentary “Invitation to the Royal Wedding”.

He said: “If we go back to the Queen’s wedding in 1947, when you look at the state photographs of all the bridesmaids and the royal guests, and there is the Queen without a bouquet.

