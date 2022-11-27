Queen’s witty response as she was unfazed by Windsor Castle intruder

Queen Elizabeth II reacted calmly when a man attempted break in to her Windsor Castle residence with a crossbow last year.

Royal author and friend to Prince Philip Giles Brandreth revealed she was taking breakfast while a man allegedly announced he had arrived to “kill the Queen”.

An extract of his book Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait published in the Daily Mail today told how she responded to the incident with her usual dry wit.

After she was informed, the Monarch reportedly said to one of her staffers: “Yes, well, that would have put a dampener on Christmas, wouldn’t it?”

She shrugged off one of Windsor Castle’s most dramatic moments, leading to the first Treason Act charge in decades.

Southampton local Jaswant Singh allegedly used a rope ladder to scale the castle’s walls on Christmas Day 2021.

Courts heard that Singh, 20, entered the palace grounds and declared he wanted to “kill the Queen” ahead of her annual Christmas message.

He was reportedly swarmed by police and apprehended almost immediately on entry.

And he was later charged under the 1842 Treason Act.

Police charged him under section two for “discharging or aiming firearms, or throwing or using any offensive matter or weapon, with intent to injure or alarm her Majesty”.

More to follow…