Rich to flee as Hunt ‘unleashes wealth tax by stealth’

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has previously called a wealth tax “unConservative” but it’s happening before our very eyes. He just hopes we won’t notice.

In his autumn statement, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt unleashed a string of tax hikes that will hit the better off.

He lowered the threshold for paying 45 percent tax from £150,000 to £125,140, slashed capital gains tax (CGT) and dividend tax breaks, and extended the inheritance tax (IHT) band freeze for two more years to 2028.

The IHT freeze is particularly ominous as the freeze will drain more wealth from the better off, said Sarah Coles, senior personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. “If it looks like a wealth tax, and smells like a wealth tax, it might as well be a wealth tax.”

Introducing a wealth tax has plenty of supporters among campaigng groups. Robert Palmer, executive director at Tax Justice UK, said taxing wealth is fairer than piling yet more levies onto people’s earnings.

“Wealth has grown massively in recent years but Sunak and Hunt’s new taxes will overwhelmingly come from workers’ pay packets.”