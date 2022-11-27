Ronaldo ‘told to name his price’ as star set to earn huge Saudi

Asked if he hopes Ronaldo does join a Saudi Arabian side, he told Sky News: “Who wouldn’t want him to play in their league? He’s a role model to a lot of young players – him and Messi. If they can, I’d love to see them both play in the Saudi league.

“In terms of tourism for the kingdom, if they can, I’d love to see them both play in the Saudi league, and, you know, if top players come into the Saudi league and play that will reinforce the programmes that we’re doing.”

It remains to be seen whether Al-Hilal are able to fend off any interest from European clubs if they do come forward with offers, knowing that the player is desperate to continue playing Champions League football.