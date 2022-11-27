Royal Caribbean 7-night cruise delayed a day after medical

If you’re packing for a 7-night Royal Caribbean cruise, you can take one outfit out.

The Western Caribbean & Perfect Day cruise, scheduled to sail Sunday, will be delayed one day due to a delay in the cruise ship’s arrival, according to CruiseHive.

Here’s what you need to know.

Why was Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas delayed?

The Wonder of the Seas, the largest cruise ship in the world, was returning from St. Kitts to Port Canaveral when the captain was forced to turn around and divert to San Juan, Puerto Rico, to get medical care for a passenger suffering a medical emergency, CruiseHive reported.

Will the Western Caribbean & Perfect Day cruise be delayed?

Yes. The seven-night Western Caribbean & Perfect Day cruise was scheduled to depart at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. According to Royal Caribbean, the Wonder of the Seas cruise scheduled to begin Nov. 27 has been shortened by one day and will depart on Monday.

What will I miss by losing a day from the Western Caribbean & Perfect Day cruise?

“Due to a medical emergency on our current sailing, our arrival to Orlando (Port Canaveral) has been delayed until Monday,” Aurora Yera-Rodriguez, Guest Experience AVP for Royal Caribbean International, said in a letter sent to guests booked on the cruise. “As a result, we’ll now set sail on Monday, November 28th, 2022, and boarding will begin at the original time planned. Regrettably, we won’t be able to visit Nassau, Bahamas, and good news – we’ll visit our private destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay, as planned.”

Will there be a refund?

Royal Caribbean is providing the value of one day of the cruise as a refundable onboard credit, according to an update on the website, and giving passengers “a prorated refundable onboard credit for any pre-cruise packages you have purchased, including RoyalUp.”

Pre-purchased shore excursions for Nassau will be refunded as a refundable onboard credit, the cruise update said. All credits will be applied to your onboard account and any remaining credits will be refunded to the card on file.

I scheduled my flight through Royal Caribbean International, what do I do now?

Royal Caribbean International’s Air2Sea team will contact you to assist with changing your flight, the update said, and you will still receive loyalty points for the original number of nights.

Can I cancel the cruise?

If you decide to cancel Royal Caribbean is offering a 100% credit toward a future cruise. Contact your Travel Advisor or call them at 1-866-562-7625 for more details.

When does the Wonder of the Seas arrive?

The Wonder of the Seas is currently expected to arrive in port around 4 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, CruiseHive reported. Passengers should be disembarking at 4:30 a.m.

What is the Wonder of the Seas?

The Wonder of the Seas is the world’s largest cruise ship, based at Port Canaveral.

The 18-deck ship has 2,867 staterooms, a capacity of 6,988 passengers, and a crew of 2,300. It sails seven-night itineraries from Port Canaveral to the eastern and western Caribbean.

Destinations include Cozumel, Mexico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and San Juan, Puerto Rico. Each cruise also will visit Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island destination in the Bahamas that features the tallest waterslide in North America and floating cabanas.

Contributor: Dave Berman, Florida Today

C. A. Bridges is a Digital Producer for the USA TODAY Network, working with multiple newsrooms across Florida. Local journalists work hard to keep you informed about the things you care about, and you can support them by subscribing to your local news organization. Read more articles by Chris here and follow him on Twitter at @cabridges