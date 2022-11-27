Categories
Royal Caribbean 7-night cruise delayed a day after medical


The pool deck areas of Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas will feature live music, The Lime & Coconut bar, The Perfect Storm high-speed waterslides, the kids' aqua park Splashaway Bay, in-pool loungers and the largest poolside movie screen in the Royal Caribbean fleet.

If you’re packing for a 7-night Royal Caribbean cruise, you can take one outfit out.

The Western Caribbean & Perfect Day cruise, scheduled to sail Sunday, will be delayed one day due to a delay in the cruise ship’s arrival, according to CruiseHive.

Here’s what you need to know.

Why was Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas delayed?

The Wonder of the Seas, the largest cruise ship in the world, was returning from St. Kitts to Port Canaveral when the captain was forced to turn around and divert to San Juan, Puerto Rico, to get medical care for a passenger suffering a medical emergency, CruiseHive reported.

