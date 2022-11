The Boston-bound pair’s visit is not an official one, according to a royal source, and will see them present the Earthshot Prize on Wednesday.

The prize, worth £1million each, will go to five winners who present a viable solution to climate change.

The money goes towards scaling their cause, and the Prince and Princess hand out their second round of prizes in 2022.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also due to make a US trip less than a week later as they receive an award.