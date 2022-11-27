



Not since 1st January 2017 have the men raced the 10km classic, so there was a lot of tension when skiing around the course before the race. Even though the home favorite Iivo Niskanen could not attend this weekend (do to covid), it was a big crowd who cheered the athletes around the course. Johannes Høsflot Klæbo who already took the yellow World Cup leader bib yesterday, had his eyes on another victory. With a grand margin of 20 sec, he crossed the finish line and celebrated his 50th individual victory.









","bodyStart":"","bodyEnd":""},"_entityId":"5ff42d22dafad57d57d4daa1","_modifyDate":"2021-01-08T11:06:50.099Z","_publishDate":"2021-01-05T09:10:58.328Z"}},"page":{"native":false,"chromeless":false,"renderMode":"web","devMode":false,"originalPath":"/en/cross-country/cross-country-news-multimedia/news/2022-23/ruka-fin-triple-norway","host":"www.fis-ski.com","lang":"en","locale":"en-US","url":{"path":["en","cross-country","cross-country-news-multimedia","news","2022-23","ruka-fin-triple-norway"]},"path":"/en/cross-country/cross-country-news-multimedia/news/2022-23/ruka-fin-triple-norway","allowCookies":false},"bootstrap":{"_type":"Corebine.Fisc.Bootstrap","clientId":"fisc","android":{"storeId":"","storeUrl":"http://www.google.com/","minimumSupportedVersion":"1.0","recommendedVersion":"1.0"},"ios":{"storeId":"","storeUrl":"http://www.google.com/","minimumSupportedVersion":"1.0","recommendedVersion":"1.0"},"web":{"baseUrl":"https://www.fis-ski.com/","paths":{"flags":"/static/img/flags","search":"/search","tag":"/tag","localized":{"en":{"search":"/search","tag":"/tag"}},"fixed":{"flags":"/static/img/flags"}}},"cdn":{"baseUrl":"https://cdn.corebine.com/","paths":{"flags":"/flags"},"geo":{"baseUrl":"https://cdn.corebine.com/geo/","countries":"/countries.json","countryRegions":"/countries/{countryId}/regions.json","countryCities":"/countries/{countryId}/cities.json","countryRegionsCities":"/countries/{countryId}/regions/{regionId}/cities.json"}},"api":{"baseUrl":"https://www.fis-ski.com/","paths":{"cards":"/api/cards","page":"/api/page","pageContent":"/api/page/content","pages":"/api/pages","localization":"/api/localization","sport":"/api/sport","sportLive":"/api/sport/live","sportLiveEvents":"/api/sport/live/events","s3":"/api/s3","s3Live":"/api/s3/live","geo":{"baseUrl":"https://cdn.corebine.com/api/geo/","countries":"/countries.json","countryRegions":"/countries/{countryId}/regions.json","countryCities":"/countries/{countryId}/cities.json","countryRegionsCities":"/countries/{countryId}/regions/{regionId}/cities.json"}},"files":{"_type":"Corebine.Core.Bootstrap.Config.Api.Files","liveEvents":"live-events.json"}},"custom":{"feedUrlContent":"/DB/services/cors-feeds/json/home-web-races/","feedUrl":"/DB/services/cors-feeds/json/home-web-last-results/","feedUrlLeaderBoard":"/DB/services/cors-feeds/json/home-web-leaderboard/","feedUrlMedals":"/DB/services/cors-feeds/json/home-web-medalstanding/","hrefCodes":{"seasonMode":"in-season","categoryCode":"WSC","seasonCode":"2023","Other":{"code":"other-disciplines"},"SB-CROSS":{"code":"SB","queryString":"race-discipline-id=CROSS"},"SB-PARK":{"code":"SB","queryString":"race-discipline-id=PARK"},"SB-ALPINE":{"code":"SB","queryString":"race-discipline-id=ALPINE"},"FS-CROSS":{"code":"FS","queryString":"race-discipline-id=CROSS"},"FS-PARK":{"code":"FS","queryString":"race-discipline-id=PARK"},"FS-MOAE":{"code":"FS","queryString":"race-discipline-id=MOAE"},"Generic":{"code":""},"CC":{"code":"CC"},"JP":{"code":"JP"},"NK":{"code":"NK"},"AL":{"code":"AL"},"FS":{"code":"FS"},"SB":{"code":"SB"}}},"locales":{"items":[{"title":"English","key":"en","code":"en-US"}],"defaultKey":"en"},"googleAnalytics":{"trackingId":"UA-37020873-1"},"facebook":{"appId":"000000000000000"},"cloudinary":{"baseUrl":"http://res.cloudinary.com/fis-production/image/upload/","cloudName":"fis-production","dirName":"fis-prod","cName":"assets.fis-ski.com","domain":"fis-cloudinary.corebine.com","stripCloudName":true},"bing":{"baseUrl":"https://api.cognitive.microsoft.com/bing/v7.0/search","token":"2a6174cf8ee54e59bdca7c7adca825ec"},"search":{"baseUrl":"https://api.addsearch.com/v1/search","provider":{"_type":"Corebine.Core.Search.Provider.AddSearch","token":"533fdbdccb63d9e950fc0e687c636945","domain":"www.fis-ski.com"}},"fisc":{"baseUrl":"https://www-og.fis-ski.com/DB/services/feeds-for-ajx/fis-data-search.html"},"recaptcha":{"apiKey":"6LeVoy8UAAAAAIZDWEGGuMRVPP0iA6kTCCdg2Uvm","verificationUrl":"https://ext-auth.omnigonprosuite.com/validate"},"googleTagManager":{"id":"GTM-PB2W66S"}},"config":{"imgPath":"/static/img","theme":"white-lion","skin":""}};

corebine.i18n = {"Advertisement":"Advertisement","Age":"Age","All":"All","An error occurred during subscription":"An error occurred during subscription","An error occurred. Please, try again late":"An error occurred. Please, try again late","auth0":{"title":"Log in"},"By":"By","Close":"Close","Copy URL":"Copy URL","Data is not available":"Data is not available","Date":"Date","Download":"Download","Feeds are not available":"Feeds are not available","Follow":"Follow","Form failed to submit":"Form failed to submit","Form has been successfully submitted":"Form has been successfully submitted","Full profile":"Full Profile","I have read and accepted":"I have read and accepted","I have read and agreed to the":"I have read and agreed to the","Learn more":"Learn more","Loading...":"Loading...","loginDescription":"","More":"More","Name":"Name","New items updated":"New items updated","No data":"No data","No data available":"No data available","No results found. Please change filter settings and try again.":"No results found. Please change filter settings and try again.","No Thanks":"No Thanks","Not a member yet?":"Not a member yet?","Nothing found":"Nothing found","Now":"Now","of the website":"of the website","of this website":"of this website","OK":"OK","Open on Facebook":"Open on Facebook","Open on Instagram":"Open on Instagram","Open on Twitter":"Open on Twitter","Page not found":"Sorry, Page not found","Please check the Terms of Use":"Please check the Terms of Use","Please enter a valid e-mail format":"Please enter a valid e-mail format","Please provide your correct":"Please provide your correct","Please read our":"Please read our","Privacy statement":"Privacy statement","Read this next":"Read this next","Register":"Register","Retweet":"Retweet","Scroll down":"Scroll down","Search":"Search","See also":"See also","Select a country":"Select a country","Select a state/region":"Select a state/region","Select a state":"Select a state","Select":"Select","Share":"Share","Show more":"Show more","Sign in":"Sign in","Sorry, content is not available":"Sorry, content is not available","Sorry, something went wrong":"Sorry, something went wrong","Sponsored by":"Sponsored by","Submit Fail":"Submit Fail","Submit Success":"Submit Success","Submit":"Submit","Tag":"Tag","terms and conditions":"terms and conditions","terms of use":"terms of use","This website uses cookies to improve your experience.":"This website uses cookies to improve your experience.","Tweet":"Tweet","User subscribed successfully":"User subscribed successfully","Watch video":"Watch video","Where to watch":"Where to watch","You have read and accept the":"You have read and accept the","Jan":"Jan","Feb":"Feb","Mar":"Mar","Apr":"Apr","May":"May","Jun":"Jun","Jul":"Jul","Aug":"Aug","Sep":"Sep","Oct":"Oct","Nov":"Nov","Dec":"Dec","m":"m","1h":"1h","h":"h","minutes ago":"minutes ago","hours ago":"hours ago","I have read and agreed to the {{{terms}}}":"I have read and agreed to the {{{terms}}}","Select a city":"Select a city","Click previous slide":"Click previous slide","Click next slide":"Click next slide","Failed to submit the form. Please fill all fields":"Failed to submit the form. Please fill all fields","Email is not correct":"Email is not correct","Phone is not correct":"Phone is not correct","Field cannot be empty":"Field cannot be empty","Captcha verification was not successful":"Captcha verification was not successful","An error occurred during form submission":"An error occurred during form submission","Submitting...":"Submitting...","results":"results","Thank you! Your response has been recorded":"Thank you! Your response has been recorded","Submit another response":"Submit another response","Please enter valid email":"Please enter valid email","Please enter valid phone number":"Please enter valid phone number","Please provide valid number":"Please provide valid number","Please enter the value":"Please enter the value","Please enter the date":"Please enter the date","Please enter the time":"Please enter the time","Please provide the value":"Please provide the value","Please enter email":"Please enter email","Please enter the phone number":"Please enter the phone number","Please choose the value":"Please choose the value","Please choose the options":"Please choose the options","Please choose the option":"Please choose the option","Search query cannot be empty":"Search query cannot be empty","Search query too long":"Search query too long","Home":"Home","Events":"Events","Leaderboard":"Leaderboard","Live":"Live","Local Time":"Local Time","See All":"See All","Data is not available at this moment":"Data is not available at this moment","Rank":"Rank","Nat.":"Nat.","L":"L","M":"M","Bing":"Bing","Fisc":"Fisc","Results":"Results","Points":"Points","CET":"CET","no result":"no result","1st":"1st","2nd":"2nd","3rd":"3rd","Tied":"tied","Run":"Run","My Time":"My Time","Homepage":"Homepage","Skip to content":"Skip to content","Menu":"Menu","Show More":"Show More","an hour ago":"an hour ago"};

corebine.importQueue = corebine.importQueue || [];

corebine.import = corebine.import || function() {

let paths = [].slice.call(arguments);

return {

then: function(callback) {

corebine.importQueue.push({

paths: paths,

callback: callback

});

}

};

};







Like Loading...