Russia in flames: Devastating fireball erupts from key oil





Flames have engulfed an oil refinery in the remote Russian city of Angarsk, close to the border with Mongolia. Ukrainian-border American Igor Sushko tweeted footage of the fire, commenting: “Oil refinery on fire in #Angarsk, about 300km north of Mongolia border.”

In the clip, fierce flames are shown at the facility, which processes West Siberian crude oil delivered via the Transneft pipeline system. Opened in 1955, it is located in Irkutsk Oblast in south-eastern Siberia, according to offshoretechnology.com. An integrated refinery in which refining and petrochemical units are interconnected, it is owned by Rosneft Oil.

The Top Disaster twitter page also tweeted the footage, commenting: “The fire broke out in the morning on the territory of a petrochemical company in #Angarsk. “The fire was localized on an area of ​​250 square meters, no one was injured.” Putin has gas and oil, central to his war on Ukraine and is widely seen as using energy as a weapon. Transneft is a state-controlled pipeline transport company headquartered in Moscow, Russia and the largest oil pipeline company in the world. The company more than over 70,000 kilometres of trunk pipelines and transports about 80 percent of oil and 30 products of oil products produced in Russia. There is no indication that it is currently offline as a result of the fire. (More to follow)

Like Loading...