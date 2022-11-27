SAS Rogue Heroes episode 5 cast

Walter Essner – Paul Boche

Walter Essner was a German prisoner of war who claimed to be an anti-Nazi, recruited to train the Jewish volunteers in German procedures.

He becomes a member of the SAS but Paddy doesn’t entirely trust him and even states that he will keep a gun close by, just in case he steps out of line.

German actor Paul Boche has been in projects like Zazy, Smile, Babylon Berlin, Rondo, Wander and Letzte Spur Berlin.

Apart from SAS Rogue Heroes, Boche’s most recent role was in the 2021 German drama Jenseits der Spree.