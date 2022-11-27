Categories
Showbiz

SAS Rogue Heroes episode 5 cast


Walter Essner – Paul Boche

Walter Essner was a German prisoner of war who claimed to be an anti-Nazi, recruited to train the Jewish volunteers in German procedures.

He becomes a member of the SAS but Paddy doesn’t entirely trust him and even states that he will keep a gun close by, just in case he steps out of line.

German actor Paul Boche has been in projects like Zazy, Smile, Babylon Berlin, Rondo, Wander and Letzte Spur Berlin.

Apart from SAS Rogue Heroes, Boche’s most recent role was in the 2021 German drama Jenseits der Spree.





Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: