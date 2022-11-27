SCAR: The SOCOM Rifle that became a Fortnite Icon – Loadout

Since the early 2000s, the SCAR-L and SCAR-H Assault Rifles have become mainstays in our video games. But what are the differences between the two, how did they become such essential additions to our gaming arsenals, and do they deserve their place among other iconic assault rifles like the M16 and AK-47?

In this episode of Loadout, Dave Jewitt visits the Royal Armouries to talk to Keeper of Firearms & Artillery Jonathan Ferguson about the real world history of the SCAR-H and SCAR-L Assault Rifles, from their SOCOM origins to their surprising pop culture impact in video games like Call of Duty and Fortnite.

