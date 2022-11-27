SEAL Team boss drops huge Max Thieriot return hint despite Clay

The sixth season of SEAL Team delivered one of its most heartbreaking exits ever when Clay (played by Max Thieriot) was killed off by a trigger-happy security guard. Clay had already been put through the wringer after losing his leg following the season five finale attack but his death left a sour taste in CBS viewers’ mouths as he died away from the battlefield.

The decision to kill Clay off wasn’t an easy one for the writers of the show, who’ve since cited Thieriot’s schedule on fellow CBS drama Fire Country as a major factor.

And with his funeral taking place before season six could come to an end, the likes of Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz) and the rest of Bravo got to say goodbye and bring Clay’s story to a seemingly definitive close.

However, could there be a possibility of Thieriot somehow reprising the role of Clay should SEAL Team be renewed for season seven or beyond?

Showrunner Spencer Hudnut has addressed the possibility directly, confirming he’d “never say no” to somehow reintroducing Clay to the fray.

