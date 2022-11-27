Categories
‘Sister Wives’ Fans May Have Uncovered Why Kody Brown Suddenly


Season 17 of Sister Wives is still airing, but that hasn’t stopped fans from digging into old footage and finding some interesting moments. One Reddit user unearthed a clip proving Robyn Brown dislikes dogs. Now fans can’t help but wonder if the allergies Kody once claimed were the reason he wouldn’t bring a dog into the house he shares with Robyn Brown and their five children even exist. There is plenty of evidence to suggest Kody was perfectly tolerant of pets until he married Robyn Brown. 

Kody Brown didn’t dislike the idea of pets before Robyn Brown

While Kody has spoken openly, in recent years, about not wanting dogs around, Sister Wives fans remember when the Brown family patriarch sang a much different tune. Before Robyn’s arrival, the Browns were a pet-friendly family. Janelle, Christine, and Meri Brown have all had pets in their homes in one form or another at different times. Even Kody showed affection for the pets that frequented their homes both in Lehi, Utah, and in Las Vegas, Nevada. 



