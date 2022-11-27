‘Sister Wives’ Fans May Have Uncovered Why Kody Brown Suddenly

Season 17 of Sister Wives is still airing, but that hasn’t stopped fans from digging into old footage and finding some interesting moments. One Reddit user unearthed a clip proving Robyn Brown dislikes dogs. Now fans can’t help but wonder if the allergies Kody once claimed were the reason he wouldn’t bring a dog into the house he shares with Robyn Brown and their five children even exist. There is plenty of evidence to suggest Kody was perfectly tolerant of pets until he married Robyn Brown.

Kody Brown didn’t dislike the idea of pets before Robyn Brown

While Kody has spoken openly, in recent years, about not wanting dogs around, Sister Wives fans remember when the Brown family patriarch sang a much different tune. Before Robyn’s arrival, the Browns were a pet-friendly family. Janelle, Christine, and Meri Brown have all had pets in their homes in one form or another at different times. Even Kody showed affection for the pets that frequented their homes both in Lehi, Utah, and in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Viewers note that Kody and the rest of the Brown family, save for Robyn, mourned the loss of their dog, Drake, in season 2 of the series. Kody was especially broken up about it, noted one fan. Kody also seemed largely OK with the dogs that Leon left in Meri’s care while they were in college. Perhaps most importantly, Kody grew up surrounded by animals. In short, he didn’t dislike pets, nor did he claim to have allergy issues, until Robyn Brown came into the family. So, who really has a problem with everyone’s favorite four-legged companions?

Does Kody Brown dislike pets because of Robyn Brown?

Kody’s sudden about-face regarding dogs has struck a nerve with fans after Reddit users uncovered footage of Robyn Brown kicking away the Brown family dog early on in Sister Wives’ run. The infamous kick, which occurred in the season 2 episode, “No Place for Home,” has certainly angered Sister Wives fans and forced them to question who has a problem with pets.

Fans theorize that Kody isn’t the one who dislikes pets. Rather, they think Robyn hates dogs and uses Kody as an excuse. Despite trying to suggest she’d accept a “well-behaved” dog into her home, fans believe she is blaming Kody, so she doesn’t have to be the “bad guy” to her children and admit she doesn’t want a dog.

Kody is living a dog-free life, regardless of who wanted it that way

Whether Kody does or does not dislike pets is still up for debate. It seems like he doesn’t have to deal with them any longer, anyhow. While Janelle Brown is the proud owner of three pups, Kody has spent limited time with his second wife since the family moved to Flagstaff, Arizona.

Gwendlyn Brown, whose dog Noël, lived in Christine Brown’s house in Flagstaff, has moved into Gwen’s apartment since Christine moved to Utah. Leon Brown’s dogs are living their best lives far away from Kody Brown, too. Kody doesn’t appear to be interested in remaining in contact with the four-legged members of the Brown family, but that doesn’t come as a surprise to Sister Wives fans. According to several family members, Kody is estranged from most of the human members of his supersized family, too.