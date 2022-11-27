SK From “Love Is Blind” Addressed Allegations That He Cheated On

If you need a quick recap, everything kicked off after a series of TikToks from two separate women alleged that SK had dated them while he was seemingly with Raven. One user even went as far as to claim that SK told her that his relationship with Raven was “fake” and for “money.”
Shortly after everything kicked off, Raven and SK announced their breakup via a joint statement — which included the mysterious line, “Due to on-going legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we can not provide additional details.”
Well, SK came back with another Instagram statement earlier this week. “Dear LIB Family,” he began. “Raven and I left the Love Is Blind altar as single individuals who went back to dating other people.”
“While our journey back together hasn’t been straightforward, the unique emotional connection we developed from this experiment kept us together as friends, and helped rekindle our relationship after the fact.”
“These allegations have been falsely misrepresented with malicious intent to extort, and we are actively pursuing legal accusations against the accuser,” he continued.
“I am deeply sorry for the pain this has caused Raven, my family, and everyone involved. Raven and I will continue to support each other and wish nothing but love. Happy Thanksgiving,” he concluded.
FWIW, I did ask SK and Raven how their relationship progressed post-show a few weeks ago. SK replied, “We didn’t get to talk immediately at the wedding or after the wedding. But eventually I did reach out to Raven to apologize what happened, the reasoning behind my decision at the altar. We had that conversation, so that was cleared away.”
Raven added, “A few days after [the wedding] we talked, and he ended up going to Berkeley to get moved in. Once all of that settled, we kind of like started really talking about things.”
Take from this what you will!
