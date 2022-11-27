Snub the iPad Pro (2022) and get a 2021 11-inch Apple M1

Even though today is Sunday and you’re technically looking at a 24-hour-only affair, the absolutely outstanding new deal carries a Cyber Monday label for promotional purposes, allowing you to save a completely unprecedented 250 bucks on your favorite (Wi-Fi-only) 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) configuration while supplies last.

That might not give you a full 24 hours to take advantage of Target’s special online-exclusive holiday offer in reality considering this is a decidedly high-end jumbo-sized slate you’re dealing with here that’s aged incredibly well since launching around a year and a half ago.

If you were wise enough to not blow your entire holiday shopping budget on a fancy Thanksgiving dinner and your pick of our top Black Friday tablet deals , Target will treat you to the lowest ever price on Apple ‘s 2021-released iPad Pro 11… if you hurry.

Normally priced at $799.99 and up, the third-gen iPad Pro 11 can now be purchased for as little as 550 bucks while costing $650, $850, and $1,250 in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage variants respectively.

A slightly weaker M1 chip is practically the only shortcoming of this deeply discounted 2021 11-incher, and even that is a lot faster than what all of today's best Android tablets have to offer. The rest of the specs and features are almost too good to be true for $549.99 and up.

We’re talking stellar battery life, a gorgeous 11-inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and 120Hz refresh rate technology, super-powerful stereo speakers, a dual rear-facing camera system consisting of a 12MP primary shooter and a 10MP ultra-wide-angle lens (plus a 3D LiDAR scanner), a 12MP front-facing cam with Center Stage capabilities, state-of-the-art Face ID functionality, Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) support, and of course, a lot of major software updates guaranteed going forward.

What more could you possibly want from your next (surprisingly affordable) tablet?