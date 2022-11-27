Sons of Norway Family Christmas Event is Dec. 10

The public is welcome to join Sons of Norway- Mandt Lodge for a Norwegian Family Christmas Event from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at the lodge, located at 317 S. Page St. There will be a lefse, donut and bake sale, so you can stock up on your baked goods before the holidays arrive! There will be Children’s Craft Demonstrations and Take Home Kits. Our famous “Kids Only” shopping area for kids to buy $1 gifts they can purchase for family members!

There will be free photos with Santa from 9-11 a.m. We’ll take pictures and you can bring along your camera and take photos with Santa! We ask that you bring items for the Stoughton Food Pantry and make the holidays brighter for others in need!

Mandt Lodge is handicapped accessible with a lift located on the south side of the building. There is parking on the street or a public parking lot behind the Stoughton Senior Center. Please do not park in the Livsreise parking lot that day as they are open.

For more information, call 608-873-7209 or email arnesonfamily5@gmail.com.