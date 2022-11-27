Spain star Morata shows he can be next Villa as Germany miss

Pedri and Gavi mature but muzzled

In Spain’s emphatic 7-0 win over Costa Rica on matchday one, Pedri and Gavi ran the show. The Barcelona pair were outstanding, oozing class they helped La Roja claim all three points.

Germany, however, were able to muzzle them this evening. Leon Goretzka, Ilkay Gundogan and Joshua Kimmich are all made of steel and they demonstrated that with disciplined individual performances – despite being on the losing side come the final whistle.

That’s not to say Pedri and Gavi were bad. Far from it. Along with Sergio Busquets they kept things ticking over, helping Spain dominate the ball.

But Germany, perhaps having watched their win over Costa Rica, flatly refused to let them have the same sort of space they enjoyed last time out.

Pedri and Gavi are a double act with huge potential, however, and they seem good enough to be starting for Spain a decade down the line due to their ages.