State pension age changes may mean Britons need to work longer

At present, the state pension age is currently 66. This is following a process of age equalisation, as the retirement age was previously 60 for women and 65 for men.

However, this is not the end of changes which are in store for the state pension age.

A further rise to 67 is currently set out in legislation for those born on or after April 1960.

Following this, current plans suggest a gradual increase to 68 between 2044 and 2046 for those born on or after April 1977.

This review, however, will consider whether the increase to age 68 should be brought forward.

