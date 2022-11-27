Steins;Gate Watch Order: Episodes, Movies, OVAs & Shorts

Steins;Gate is one the best time travel shows on this timeline. It’s a little slow in the beginning, but everyone that’s made it past the first couple of episodes will tell you that it’s an incredibly well-crafted show. You’ll realize that the beginning is necessary, and it would make sense why it’s paced that way.

Being an anime about time travel, Steins;Gate’s chronology jumps around a lot. Okabe hops around time constantly, and he does so in almost every episode. Naturally, a question that comes to mind is: “What’s the proper Steins;Gate watch order?” Is it better to try and arrange the show’s parts to make the events happen chronologically? Here’s the answer to your question.

Recommended Steins;Gate Watch Order

If it’s your first time watching Steins;Gate, the best way to watch it is simply the order of when each entry was released. The plot will make more sense this way, and the impact of the reveals and plot twists in future episodes will hit harder too.

Steins;Gate (24 Episodes)

Steins;Gate OVA

Steins;Gate Fuka Ryouiki no Deja vu (Movie)

Steins;Gate Soumei Eichi no Cognitive Computing (Shorts)

Steins;Gate 23β Missing Link

Steins;Gate 0 (23 Episodes)

Steins;Gate 0 OVA

But maybe this isn’t your first time going through the series, and you want to watch it chronologically for fun. Well, simply move the entirety of Steins;Gate 0 between episodes 22 and 23 of the first season, then move the Steins;Gate movie to the very end, and you’re all set.

Should You Watch The Steins;Gate Movies, OVAs, And Shorts?

Sometimes you just want to get past an anime as fast as possible and move on to the next one, then maybe just get back to the unnecessary parts if you really loved the show. For Steins;Gate the OVAs and shorts are completely optional. There are only 2 OVAs, and the shorts are only about three minutes each though, and they’re not half bad, so you might as well give them a shot if you’ve got a little spare time.

The movie, however, acts as an epilogue to the show. It doesn’t have any effect on the rest of the plot because it happens after everything else in the show. The movie is necessary if you want a solid conclusion to all the beloved characters you’ve met in Steins;Gate.

Where Can You Watch Steins;Gate?

If you’ve finally decided to jump into the crazy, mind-melting world of Steins;Gate, it’s on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu, depending on your region. Although, if you pick Hulu, only Hulu.jp (Hulu’s Japanese site) has Steins;Gate 0, so get your Google translate ready.

Amazon Prime Video is another option, but the first 12 episodes are currently unavailable so you have to watch it elsewhere.

If Steins;Gate isn’t available in your region on any of those streaming services, try using a VPN and go to a region where those shows are available.

Alternatively, you can also buy Steins;Gate on Blu-ray on Amazon to own a physical copy to watch at any time.

