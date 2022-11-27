Stranger Things and the 16 best Netflix original series of 2022

We’re approaching the end of the year, and you know what time it is. It’s time to look back at all of the best Netflix original series to come out in 2022. We compiled a list of the best Netflix shows to be released this year, including new shows and returning Netflix shows with new seasons.

We’ve seen so many great releases this year, such as Ozark season 4, Bridgerton season 2, Heartstopper, Inventing Anna, The Umbrella Academy season 3, etc. And, of course, we can’t forget the best Netflix original series ever, Stranger Things. Stranger Things season 4 was out of this world!

What’s even better is that the streamer isn’t done releasing new content. This December, we can expect the release of Firefly Lane season 2 part 1, Alice in Borderland season 2, The Witcher: Blood Origin and Emily in Paris season 3.

Although there are still more Netflix original series to come, we already have an idea of what’s the best of the best. Now, let’s kick off our list with the one and only, Stranger Things!

Best Netflix original series 2022: Stranger Things

It should come as no surprise that we added Stranger Things to our list of the best Netflix original series of 2022. After a long wait, Stranger Things season 4 was finally released, and fans rushed to the streamer to binge-watch the new season. In fact, the fourth season is the biggest release for Netflix this year. It was split into two batches, with the first batch released on May 27 and the final two episodes released on July 1.

This season definitely took viewers on a wild ride that came to a close with an explosive ending. We were introduced to several new characters, one being the beloved character Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn).

Sadly, the upcoming Stranger Things season 5 will be the final season. But let’s look on the bright side. We will get a series wrap, which is uncommon for most Netflix shows. Not much is known about the fifth season yet, but production is expected to start next year. Also, it’s expected to come out sometime in 2024.

Hit NEXT for the rest of the best Netflix original series of 2022.