Strictly Come Dancing bosses scramble as COVID-19 sweeps through

The former Hear’Say singer has remained silent since, but Graziano promised online: “We will be back, stronger than before.”

Before her absence from the competition on Saturday night, Kym’s odds of being the next to be eliminated from the show stood at 4/1 according to bookmakers Ladbrokes.

Hamza Yassin stands as the firm favourite to take home the Glitterball Trophy with odds of 3/10, followed closely by Helen Skelton at 7/2.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “It’s no surprise to see Hamza Yassin continue to head the betting, given the interest we’ve seen in him from punters… but if anyone is going to challenge him for the Glitterball Trophy, it’ll be Helen Skelton.”

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday from 7:15pm on BBC One, followed by the results on Sunday.