Strictly’s Johannes has fans ‘sobbing’ with farewell to Ellie

Comedian Ellie Taylor, 38, and Johannes Radebe, 35, became the latest couple to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing after facing the dance-off against Fleur East, 35, and her partner Vito Coppola, 30.

Ellie also took to the platform to say her goodbyes. In view of her 113.9k followers, she penned: “Thank you so much to everyone who voted for us over the last 10 weeks.

He wrote: “10 weeks of pure happiness because you voted to keep us in the show, THANK YOU. I have absolutely loved my time with @EllieJaneTaylor @bbcstrictly.” (sic)

Following the show, Johannes took to Twitter to celebrate their time on the show in a heartwarming post.

“I’m gutted it’s over for you both but thank you for 10 weeks of pure joy.”

Fans were left “in tears” as the pair left the show, including Em who said: “And we have absolutely loved watching you both your friendship and watching @EllieJaneTaylor improve and get better week on week has been a total joy.

“Thanks for absolutely everything, my gorgeous @jojo_radebe. Except the Cha Cha Cha. That was f***ing awful.”

“Being part of @bbcstrictly has been the hardest and best thing I’ve ever done.

Ellie choked up as she turned to Johannes and said: “You [Johannes] are as wonderful as everyone said you would be, and I’ve said you’re like human sunshine and you really, really are.

“You see people and you saw me, at every point. I have been so worried and so out of my comfort zone and so self-conscious and so weird and you have said, ‘Embrace your weird Ellie’.