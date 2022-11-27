Strictly’s Johannes has fans ‘sobbing’ with farewell to Ellie

Comedian Ellie Taylor, 38, and Johannes Radebe, 35, became the latest couple to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing after facing the dance-off against Fleur East, 35, and her partner Vito Coppola, 30.
The judges unanimously saved Fleur leaving Ellie and Johannes to say their emotional goodbyes.
Following the show, Johannes took to Twitter to celebrate their time on the show in a heartwarming post.
He wrote: “10 weeks of pure happiness because you voted to keep us in the show, THANK YOU. I have absolutely loved my time with @EllieJaneTaylor @bbcstrictly.” (sic)
Ellie also took to the platform to say her goodbyes. In view of her 113.9k followers, she penned: “Thank you so much to everyone who voted for us over the last 10 weeks.
READ MORE:James Jordan sparks concern as he says daughter is ‘really unwell’
“Being part of @bbcstrictly has been the hardest and best thing I’ve ever done.
“Thanks for absolutely everything, my gorgeous @jojo_radebe. Except the Cha Cha Cha. That was f***ing awful.”
Fans were left “in tears” as the pair left the show, including Em who said: “And we have absolutely loved watching you both your friendship and watching @EllieJaneTaylor improve and get better week on week has been a total joy.
“I’m gutted it’s over for you both but thank you for 10 weeks of pure joy.”
Ellie choked up as she turned to Johannes and said: “You [Johannes] are as wonderful as everyone said you would be, and I’ve said you’re like human sunshine and you really, really are.
“You see people and you saw me, at every point. I have been so worried and so out of my comfort zone and so self-conscious and so weird and you have said, ‘Embrace your weird Ellie’.
“You’ve done it so full-heartedly and without judgement. It’s been an absolute privilege to dance with you JoJo, I don’t know what runs through your body but it’s not blood, it’s rhythm and its music, and to watch you perform is incredible.”
Johannes was left sobbing and struggling to get his words out before telling the comedian: “Oh my goodness – it’s been a pleasure, treasure, that’s our thing.
“Ellie Taylor, moving forward, embrace your weird! Embrace your long limbs, because you are one gorgeous person. So, thank you for everything, you know my heart, thank you.”
Strictly Come Dancing continues on Friday at 8pm on BBC One.
Source link