Strictly’s Johannes Radebe breaks down after Ellie exit speech

She added: “It’s been an absolute privilege to dance with you JoJo, I don’t know what runs through your body but it’s not blood, it’s rhythm and its music, and to watch you perform is incredible.”

Johannes was left sobbing following Ellie’s speech and he struggled to get his words out.

He told the comedian: “Oh my goodness – it’s been a pleasure, treasure, that’s our thing.

“Ellie Taylor, moving forward, embrace your weird!

“Embrace your long limbs, because you are one gorgeous person. So thank you for everything, you know my heart, thank you.”

The remaining six couples will take to the dancefloor next week when Strictly Come Dancing will air live on Friday at 8.00pm.