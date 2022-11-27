Tampa Bay Area Region Final Roundup: Jesuit wins region crown, back in state semifinals

On the annual shopping crazed day known as Black Friday, Tampa Bay Area defenses wanted to make sure there was no evening shopping being done by offenses in region final action. Some of the teams playing on Friday night were newbies to taking part in a region final, while others are used to making deep runs like this every season.

It’s the high stakes round of the playoffs throughout the state of Florida as an opportunity to play in Tallahassee or Fort Lauderdale remains on the line. We take a look at the games and the results from Friday night action that took place.

Ocoee 43, East Lake 19 (Class 4M, Region 2): The Eagles’ season ended with one of the best playoff runs in program history. East Lake went down swinging as the opening the game up with a 6-0 lead. Ocoee answered back with a touchdown and made extra point to go up 7-6. From that point on, the Eagles trailed the rest of the way and had a difficult time slowing down the Knights’ offensive attack. Knights wide receiver Asaad Waseem had nine catches for 269 yards and three touchdowns and quarterback Keyondray Jones had 238 yards rushing.

Jesuit 31, Largo 0 (Class 3M, Region 2): The Tigers are used to getting to this point in the playoffs every single season awhile the upstart Packers haven’t been in a region final since the coaching days of Rick Rodriguez. Jesuit displayed its playoff experience in a rout of Largo. Despite only being up 3-0 with about five minutes left in the third quarter, the Tigers eventually went on a scoring barrage the final 17. Jesuit scored 28 points unanswered and will travel down to Fort Lauderdale to face St. Thomas Aquinas in the state semifinals.

Lakewood 63, Calvary Christian 42 (Class 2M, Region 2): If you wanted offensive fireworks, you missed out if you didn’t travel over to Calvary Christian. The Spartans totaled 626 yards of offense en route to the win over the Warriors. Lakewood quarterback Anthony Colandrea had himself a night, throwing for 404 yards and five touchdown passes. Now the Spartans will travel down to South Florida to take on Miami Central at Traz Powell Stadium.

Clearwater Central Catholic 21, Carrollwood Day 11 (Class 1M, Region 2): It wasn’t pretty, but the Marauders made sure they got the job done. Clearwater Central Catholic booked a trip to states by beating Carrollwood Day for the second time this season. The first meeting was a 31-6 win by the Marauders over the Patriots, but this time around played out a little bit closer. CCC carried a commanding 21-3 lead going into halftime and never looked back. Now the Marauders will travel to Jacksonville to face University Christian.

Lake Wales 26, Zephyrhills 9 (Class 3S, Region 2): The best playoff run in school history for the Bulldogs came to an abrupt end in Polk County. Zephyrhills trailed 19-9 at halftime and couldn’t score in the second half, leading to the defeat. Zephryhills made it more respectable than the 33-0 loss in Week 1 to Lake Wales and certainly had opportunities to make this one a little closer. Down 16-9 just under a minute from halftime, the Bulldogs yielded a field goal that pushed the game to a two-score advantage heading into intermission.

