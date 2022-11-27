Tennis Esports announces partnership with Saint Augustine’s

Saint Augustine’s University (SAU) and virtual reality (VR) tennis developer VR Motion Learning (Vienna, Austria) have announced a new partnership.

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, November 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — Saint Augustine’s University (SAU) and virtual reality (VR) tennis developer VR Motion Learning (Vienna, Austria) have announced a new partnership. The collaboration will integrate the Tennis Esports VR tennis platform into the school’s sport management curriculum and virtual sports programs:

Developing collegiate VR tennis competitions in the United States SAU is the first historically Black college or university (HBCU) in the country to have such a relationship with Tennis Esports.

“We appreciate the opportunity to work with the Tennis Esports team. What they’re doing fits in well with our mission to be a nationwide leader in the virtual sports movement,” states Dr. Mark Janas, champion of the virtual and club sports programs at SAU and professor in the School of Business, Management & Technology.

“We are so excited to be a part of SAU’s virtual sports program. They truly are leading the way in providing viable access for kids to learn and enjoy tennis where previously, this may not have been an option due to cost, space, or other barriers,” adds Dr. Gregory Gettinger, Founder and CEO of VR Motion Learning.

SAU formally started its virtual sports program during the Spring semester of 2021. The school first competed in virtual sports through its cycling team, the first HBCU cycling team in the country. SAU is a charter member of the National Collegiate Virtual Sports Association (NCVSA) and has positioned itself as a national leader in virtual & simulation sports. With a new virtual sports suite opened in 2021, SAU competes in virtual cycling, rowing, golf, tennis, and motorsports events. In addition, the program receives support through a new curriculum and coursework in esports, simulation sports, and sports technology. For more information, visit https://www.sauclubsports.com.

“Our mission is to develop global leaders. This partnership is another example of what makes SAU the pioneers of the next generation,” says SAU President Dr. Christine Johnson McPhail. “I applaud Dr. Janas and the ACSBP-accredited School of Business, Management, & Technology for their efforts to position SAU as a globally competitive institution.”

About Tennis Esports

Tennis Esports (www.tennis-esports.com) from VR Motion Learning is a multi-featured platform for training and playing tennis in VR. The focus of the development in the past years was to create the most realistic and immersive ball experience despite all hardware and network limitations.

You may have tested “Tennis Esports” at the US Open 2022 in Flushing Meadows or seen it on ABC News, ESPN, ESTV or other networks. Tennis Esports provides an interactive tennis experience. It can be played virtually anywhere by anyone.

You may train different exercises with a virtual ball machine, try to hit a high score in an Arcade game, match your friends online or even play against yourself. For the first time, hundreds of tennis players from around the world will meet on Tennis Esports virtual reality courts and compete in the Tennis Esports Cup 2022. The consumer version is now available on the Oculus Quest 2, the most popular consumer VR headset.

Tennis Esports Cup 2022