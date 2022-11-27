Tesla, Amazon, Apple, Lufax And SoFi: Why These 5 Stocks Are

Wall Street indices closed mixed on Friday with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 closing in the red while the Dow ended the session higher. Investors and traders balanced the possibilities of a slower rate hike going further and strong retail earnings with concerns of COVID-19 lockdowns and protests in China. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention on Sunday evening:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: The EV maker has filed for a voluntary recall of 80,561 cars in China for software and seatbelt issues, according to a notice filed with China State Administration for Market Regulation. Tesla shares ended 0.19% lower on Friday.

2. Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN: Amazon is reportedly planning to expand its latest streaming content to a more traditional setting by investing $1 billion each year toward running its new Prime Video releases in movie theaters. Shares of the retail giant closed 0.76% lower on Friday.

3. Apple Inc AAPL: Shoppers looking for Apple’s latest high-end phones returned empty-handed from its stores on Black Friday as the technology giant struggles with production issues in China, reported Reuters. Apple shares closed 1.96% lower on Friday.

4. Lufax Holding LU: Lufax Holding posted third-quarter earnings of $0.16 per share, missing analysts’ estimate of $0.17 per share. Shares of the company closed 20% lower on Friday.

5. SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI: Bank of America analyst Mihir Bhatia reiterated a ‘Buy’ rating on SoFi and cut the price target from $9 to $8. After the Biden administration extended the payment pause on federal student loans, the analyst believes it will be a headwind for SoFi. Shares of the company lost over 16% in five days.

