‘Tis the season for curling up on the couch with cocoa to watch holiday classics under candle Christmas tree light.

There are so many holiday movies to choose from, so budgeting and investing website Wealthy Nickel used data from Rotten Tomatoes and Google Trends to rank the most popular Christmas film in each state.

“Just thinking about [different holiday movies] brings up fond memories of Christmas — whether holiday traditions, family gatherings, or twinkling lights on a tree,” part of the report said. In Texas, “The Grinch” came out on top, beating other holiday classics like “Home Alone,” “The Polar Express” and “Frosty the Snowman,” according to the ranking. There are currently three movies based on Dr. Seuss’s 1957 book, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” — the 1966 animated television special with the same name, the 2000 live-action film also titled the same as the book, and the 2018 animated film “The Grinch,” Screen Rant reported. The Grinch was also the favorite in neighboring states Louisiana and Arkansas, the report said. However, the most popular Christmas flick in Texas’ remaining neighbors was “Edward Scissorhands” in New Mexico and “The Polar Express” in Oklahoma.

