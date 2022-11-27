The 2nd Gen Apple AirPods Pro Earbuds Is Only $199.99 for Cyber

One of the most popular Apple Black Friday deals has carried over for Cyber Monday. You can get the latest 2nd gen Apple AirPods Pro truly wireless noise cancelling earbuds from Amazon for only $199.99. That’s $50 off the normal $250 MSRP. That’s also better than the Apple Store Cyber Monday deal, which gives you a $50 Apple gift card with purchase of the AirPods Pro. An Apple Store gift card is good, but not as good as a dollar discount. If you’re looking for the best truly wireless noise-cancelling earbuds around at a reasonable price, then there’s really no need to look elsewhere.

2nd Gen Apple AirPods Pro for $199.99

The Apple AirPods Pro is one of the best sounding “truly wireless” earbuds you’ll find, especially at this price point. “Truly wireless” earbuds have no wires whatsoever, even to each other. In addition to the excellent sound quality, the AirPods Pro is the only AirPods earbuds with active noise cancelling technology. That, combined with the inherent nature of in-ear earbuds, means that the AirPods Pro will provide better noise isolation than over-ear headphones like the Bose QuietComfort or the Sony WH1000XM5.

This is the 2nd generation model that came out in September of 2022. It has been almost three years since the first gen Apple AirPods Pro was released, so there are plenty of upgrades under the hood, even if the new AirPods Pro looks cosmetically identical. The biggest upgrade is the new Apple H2 chip, which promises better audio quality and improved active noise cancellation. There’s also a new feature called “Adaptive Transparency Mode”. This mode actually amplifies the ambient sound so that you can hear your surroundings better. In-ear earbuds traditionally have very good noise suppression even without active noise cancellation enabled, so this is a great way for people to listen in on the outside world without having to remove the earbuds.

If you want to get the AirPods, get the 2nd gen model

If you don’t want to spend over $200 for a pair of earbuds, then consider the 2nd gen Apple Airpods instead of the 3rd gen model. It’s currently on sale for $79.00, which is $80 cheaper than the AirPods 3 and $120 cheaper than the AirPods Pro. Both the sound quality and design are very similar between the 2nd and 3rd gen AirPods.

Are the AirPods Pro worth it over the AirPods?

Short answer, absolutely! Currently, the 3rd generation Apple AirPods cost $159, so you’re saving about $70. But for that $70 in savings, you’re sacrificing quite a lot.

The AirPods Pro feature active (and passive) noise isolation

The AirPods Pro has a key feature that the AirPods do not have, and that is active noise cancellation. Being able to drown out the background noise while listening to your music is an absolute game changer. Those of you who have already experienced it will probably agree, and those of you who haven’t will be in for an eye opening experience.

The AirPods Pro feature a better fit

This one’s another obvious win for the AirPods Pro. The AirPods Pro have replaceable silicone ear tips that can be swapped out for different sizes depending on your ear. They also fit snugly in your ear to help create the proper seal for the noise cancellation to work optimally. The AirPods, on the other hand, have no adjustable eartips at all. They rest on the outer rim of your ear and don’t stay in place as well as the AirPods Pro.

The AirPods Pro features better sound quality

There are a couple of reasons why, but the biggest reason is, again, the inclusion of adjustable ear tips. Because the AirPods Pro fit snugly in your ear, there’s much less sound leakage. That means you’ll hear bigger and more nuanced sound compared to a pair of unsealed earbuds that are resting on the outer rim of your ear. The 2nd gen AirPods Pro also features the new H2 chip compared to the H1 chip found on the standard AirPods, which Apple claims offers better audio performance.

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen

