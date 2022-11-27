Categories
Business

The Beatles’ Revolver: a comprehensive guide to the guitars and

The following feature on the Beatles’ Revolver first appeared in the Holiday 2011 issue of Guitar World.

Revolver is the album that made the Beatles recording artists in the absolute sense of the term.

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: