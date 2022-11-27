The Best Grand Slam Matches of All Time – World Tennis Magazine

Throughout the long history of tennis, there have been some incredible matches that have made massive cultural impacts. Seeing the most talented tennis players in the world competing head-to-head for the opportunity to win fame, fortune, and cement their legacy is something everyone loves. This is why nearly all of the best sports betting sites Canada have tennis betting options. In no tournaments are the stakes higher than the Grand Slam tournaments.

The Grand Slam tournaments are the four biggest tennis events of every year. They include the French Open, Wimbledon, US Open, and the Australian Open. Each of these tournaments has been held for more than 100 years and are exciting and historical events that have seen some incredible results throughout their history. Let’s look at some of the best, most exciting, and most all-around impactful tennis matches that have been played at the Grand Slam tournament.

2001 Wimbledon Final

The 2001 Wimbledon Final wasn’t just a great game; it was the final fitting chapter to an all-time Cinderella tournament run. Goran Ivanisevic had been an incredible player in the 1990s, but by 2001, he was rated 125th in the world. He entered the Wimbledon tournament as a wild card and marched to the final, where he faced off against Patrick Rafter, who had been a Wimbledon finalist the previous year. The battle between Ivanisevic and Rafter lasted more than three hours. Ultimately, Ivanisevic won 6-3, 3-6, 2-6, 9-7 to become the first wild card entrant to ever win the Wimbledon.

2013 French Open Semi-Final

There have been several defining tennis players of the current generation, and two of them faced off in a legendary matchup in 2013 when Rafael Nadal squared off against Novak Djokovic. Nadal has been absolutely dominant on clay courts throughout his career, and the French Open is a clay tournament. He has won that tournament more than anyone has won any other Grand Slam tournament. But Djokovic is not an easy out, and the two fought an intense match that showcased each player’s talents. Nadal ended victorious 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 6-7, 9-7.

1995 US Open Final

The 1995 US Open Final featured two of the greatest female tennis players to ever compete. Monica Seles came into tennis absolutely dominant, earning 8 Grand Slam victories before she was 20. Stefi Graff has a significant claim to being the best female tennis player ever, and these two stars collided in an intense showdown in the US Open Final. Each player took their blows and bounced back, with some dominant sets by both. Ultimately, the match ended in victory for Graff, who won 7-6, 0-6, 6-3.

2012 Australian Open Final

Djokovic and Nadal are old foes that have both been premier players for well over a decade now. They have played many excellent matches, but the one that may be the best is the 2012 Australian Open Final. This absolute battle went for five hours and fifty-three minutes, making it a test of each player’s endurance to the extreme. When the dust settled after the longest-ever Grand Slam final, Novak Djokovic stood tall. He claimed victory 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-7, 7-5.

2009 Wimbledon Final

Roger Federer is considered by many tennis fans to be the greatest player ever. There is something about his smooth dominance that makes him stand out. In this battle against legendary American Andy Roddick, both players were at their best. Roddick only lost his service once in the final set but still managed to lose. It was truly a heartbreaking defeat in a marathon of a match that Federer took home. Federer ended up winning this Wimbledon final 5-7, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (5), 3-6, 16-14. It was a heartbreaking defeat for Roddick but a legendary win for Federer.

2008 Wimbledon Final

This match came at a time when both Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer were at the peak of their powers. The two had combined to win 14 of the 16 previous Grand Slam tournaments, and Federer was looking to earn his sixth-straight Wimbledon title. However, Nadal was no pushover, even as the underdog. This game was a see-saw, back-and-forth battle that featured what many believe to be the two best tennis players ever. The match would end in heartbreak for Federer as Nadal stood strong, defending 12 of the 13 break points he faced. Nadal ended up winning 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-7 (6-8), 9-7.

1990 Wimbledon Final

This is widely considered to be the greatest tennis matchup of all time. It featured Bjorn Bjorg, an even-tempered Swedish superstar, against his archrival, John McEnroe, a hot-headed American legend famed for his offbeat antics. After McEnroe dominated Bjorg in the first set, the calm Swede rallied back. The two would trade blows for just under four hours in an unmatched battle of endurance, skill, and will. While McEnroe put up an incredible fight, including a fourth set which he won in an 18-16 tiebreaker, it was Bjorg who emerged victorious. The final score was 1-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-7 (16-18), 8-6.