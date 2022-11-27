The Best Movies From Netflix Animation, Ranked

When people think of animated movies, Disney and Pixar are most likely the first to pop into their heads, perhaps followed by something like Shrek or Kung Fu Panda from from DreamWorks Animation. Netflix Original is probably far further down the list, but judging from the impressive recent output of its subsidiary animation studio, Netflix Animation, it looks as if that could all be about to change.





As Netflix’s focus has shifted towards producing more original and exclusive content in recent years, Netflix Animation burst onto the scene in 2019 (the same year Disney+ became available, coincidentally) with the release of the critically acclaimed Christmas feature Klaus. Klaus was a runaway success and was, alongside I Lost My Body, the first animated film from a streaming service to be nominated for an Academy Award.

Since then, Netflix Animation has put out a further nine movies, created numerous TV shows, and racked up a few more Oscar nominations along the way. Generally, its output has been highly lauded, and viewing figures have matched this. With several high profile projects in development or set for imminent release, like Guillermo del Toro’s take on Pinocchioand a collaboration with Aardman on the long-awaited Chicken Run sequel, the studio shows no sign in slowing down. Below is a look at the very best of what Netflix Animation has to offer, ranked.

MOVIEWEB VIDEO OF THE DAY

7/7 Arlo the Alligator Boy

Netflix Animation

Arlo the Alligator Boy is a fantastically funny and thoroughly heartwarming musical adventure that follows a young alligator as he embarks on a journey to reunite with his estranged father, meeting and making an entirely new family of friends along the way. For older audiences, this movie will feel new and nostalgic at the same time. It’s full of the fun and frenetic humor we’ve become accustomed to in modern cartoons, but the 2D animation style harks back to the classic era before CGI became so ubiquitous. Younger audiences will love the kooky characters, colorful palette, and catchy songs. In all honesty, there’s not much to fault about Arlo the Alligator Boy, and it could quite possibly sit a few spots higher on this list if not for the fact that it’s very clearly intended for a much younger demographic, potentially alienating the more casual of viewers. It certainly achieves what it set out to achieve as reflected in its impressive Rotten Tomatoes score of 86%.

Related: Netflix Original Movies Coming in December 2022

6/7 Over the Moon

Netflix Animation

Loosely based on a classic Chinese myth, but with a sci-fi twist, critics went over the moon when the musical fantasy flick was released onto Netflix in 2020, naming it among the best animated movies of the year. The plot follows an adventurous and adorable girl named Fei Fei, who builds a rocket ship so that she can travel into space and meet a mythical goddess on the moon. With a voice cast consisting of a plethora of talented actors predominately of Asian descent, including Phillipa Soo, Ken Jeong, John Cho, Ruthie Ann Miles, Margaret Cho, and Sandra Oh, Over the Moon received an Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Feature.

5/7 The Willoughbys

Netflix Animation

Featuring a highly impressive voice cast including Will Forte, Maya Rudolph, Alessia Cara, Terry Crews, Martin Short, Jane Krakowski, Seán Cullen, and Ricky Gervais, The Willoughbys proved to be a huge hit for Netflix Animation, accumulating huge viewing figures and universal acclaim, with particular praise aimed at the plot and premise, its unique animation style, and its score and soundtrack. Ever so slightly reminiscent of the Tim Burton / Henry Selick collaborations, with more focus on the whimsy and less on the macabre, it follows two young children as they set out to find new parents to replace their current neglectful ones.

4/7 Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood

Netflix Animation

Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood takes a bold and creative approach to storytelling as we witness a tale loosely based on the first moon landing in 1969, but told from an entirely unique perspective. We’re taken into the mind of 10-year-old Stanley (via adult Stanley voiced by Jack Black) as we explore his memories and emotions surrounding the event, a lot of which digress into fantastical re-imaginings of the event, only with him in the pilot’s seat. With a 2D animation style that is just as unique as its premise, it was a hit with critics at its SXSW Festival premiere, before hitting Netflix earlier this year.

Related: Best Netflix Original Animated Series to Stream Right Now

3/7 Wendell & Wild

Netflix Animation

This Netflix Animation production sees Selick directing a screenplay he co-wrote with Jordan Peele. Wendell & Wild is a macabre tale of two devilish demon brothers, who enlist an angst-ridden teenage girl, dealing with demons of her own, to summon them to the land of the living. Without giving too much away about the plot, one can expect plenty of love, loss, and betrayal in this laugh out loud yet effectively poignant film. After 10 years of industry silence, per The Hollywood Reporter, it was a fantastic return to form for Selick, and critics heaped praise on the beautiful stop-motion animation and the array of multi-dimensional characters we meet along the way.

2/7 The Sea Beast

Netflix Animation

The Sea Beast is a beautifully animated adventure story of discovery and change from Netflix Animation and producer / director Chris Williams that made waves across the industry upon its release earlier this year, receiving universal acclaim across the board. Set in a fictional world of ocean and islands that mirror the romantic era of cannon-laden, three-masted sailing vessels that dared to explore and conquer the high seas. Featuring the voice of Karl Urban in a leading role alongside newcomer Zaris-Angel Hator, The Sea Beast follows a hunting ship as it traverses the ocean and encounters a mythical beast that is not all it seems to be.

1/7 Klaus

Netflix Animation

Released in 2019, Klaus was somewhat of a revelation for Netflix Animation. This beautiful traditionally animated movie reimagines the origins of Santa Claus in a fictional 19th Century setting, revolving around a postman who befriends a reclusive toymaker whilst stationed in a remote Far North island town. Regarded as one of the greatest animated movies of recent years, it became Netflix’s first animated movie to be nominated for an Oscar. It received universal acclaim, earning an impressive 96% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with particular praise aimed at its animation, original story, and impressive voice performances from the likes of Joan Cusack, Jason Schwartzman, J. K. Simmons, and Norm Macdonald (in his final film role released in his lifetime).