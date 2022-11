The Best Movies Starring The Euphoria Cast You Need To See – IMDb

Shows about high school are hardly new. From early examples like “ Happy Days ” and “ The Wonder Years ” to the ’90s heyday of “ Dawson’s Creek ” and “ Beverly Hills 90210 ,” teenage drama has always been a part of the television landscape. Many of us look back on our time in high school with a mix of horror and embarrassment, but the years between 9th and 12th grade have never been more stressful than in Sam Levinson ‘s “ Euphoria .” The HBO drama is a daring mix of grit and glitter that follows 17-year-old Rue Bennet ( Zendaya ) as she struggles to navigate her junior year while battling a debilitating drug addiction. “ Euphoria ” has faced its share of criticism (most notably from D.A.R.E ) that the show glamorizes drug use. Defenders say it’s an authentic portrayal of a disease that affects millions around the world. Executive producer and star Zendaya says their goal is not to be role models,