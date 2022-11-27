Categories
‘The Challenge’: Ashley Mitchell Reveals New Relationship


The Challenge star Ashley Mitchell has revealed her new boyfriend in an Instagram reel uploaded around Thanksgiving 2022. His identity is unclear as she hasn’t tagged him in any of their pictures. Fans haven’t seen the two-time champ on the competitive reality show since her disqualification from season 37’s Spies, Lies, and Allies.

Ashley Mitchell revealed a new relationship

In November 2022, two-time champ Ashley Mitchell revealed her new relationship. She didn’t tag her boyfriend, so his name is unclear, but she responded to a fan sharing that he’s from Costa Rica and recently left the country for the first time.





