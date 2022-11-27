The high risk — and reward — of crafting a wedding playlist

I moved my hand around in the dim light, watching the stone sparkle with every streetlight we passed.

Earlier that day, my longtime boyfriend got down on one knee and asked if I wanted to finally “make it official.” We spent the first hour or so floating around the Temple University campus in a dreamy haze, propelled by our special secret. After dinner, on our way back home to Lancaster, we couldn’t help but to start dreaming of the big day.

Most reasonable people begin their wedding planning with the obvious: date, venue, officiant.

We had other things in mind.

“Our first dance — it’s got to be Sam Cooke, right?” I asked. He agreed.

And it was. We got married last month, and just as we’d hoped, a defining element of our day was the soundtrack.

Since the beginning of our relationship, music has been part of our story. When we shook hands for the first time, he complimented my Desaparecidos T-shirt — a punk side project of Bright Eyes frontman Conor Oberst. Not completely obscure, but not obvious either. I took notice.



Later, on Twitter — which may or may not be operating by the time this column prints — I tweeted while up late working on an assignment for the college newspaper. “Listening to Sam Cooke. Dear future husband(s): You better like slow dancing to this music.” He replied enthusiastically, with a YouTube link to “Nothing Can Change This Love.” (Naturally, that’s what we shared our first dance to as husband and wife.)

Our accidental first date (a story for another column) was a Father John Misty concert in Philadelphia. When we got back to campus, he asked me to be his girlfriend — and the music performed that night is forever tied to feelings of budding infatuation.

Rather than bore you further: Music is important to us, and we wanted our wedding to reflect that.

But before we could figure out how to make things go right, we had to avoid them going wrong. And boy, have we seen them go wrong: A few years ago, we attended a close friend’s wedding. As the DJ started to announce the wedding party to the reception, things seemed business as usual. Bridesmaid and groomsman, bridesmaid and groomsman, rinse and repeat. Then, as our friends stood in the doorway, beaming with newlywed glow, the DJ got on the mic again: only to say an entirely different couple’s names.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, our friend — a musician himself — asked guests to submit song requests with their RSVP cards. None of those songs got played, but the dance floor was subject to atrocities like “Baby Shark” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling” for the two toddlers present.

After that wedding, one thing became clear: We either made our own playlist, or we hired the one DJ we could explicitly trust — Lancaster’s own Nick Reiner, better known as DJ Salinger/Major Vibes. I’m happy to report Nick not only said our names correctly, but also kept the dance floor packed tighter than Bath & Body Works during a three-wick candle sale. Cheers to you, Nick.



Hiring help was just one piece of the equation, though. We had to pick songs for what we referred to as the “big moments.” I’m not a “Wedding March” type of girl, so that included the processional, recessional, an entrance to the reception, our dances with our parents, and — arguably, the most important pick — the last song of the night.

Some of these choices were easy; others were more difficult. All of them were high stakes. If a song you love flops, you may forever remember the awkwardness of forcing family and friends to listen to it during the most important day of your life thus far.

Here’s what we landed on:

Processional, wedding party: “Us” by Regina Spektor. The grand swell of the piano feels regal without being stuffy. But, I suggested this for the sweet memory: Once, we had just parked our car when this song came on WXPN. We both sang along and stayed in the parked car, belting it until the last note.

Processional, bride: “Here, There, Everywhere” by the Beatles. I knew this would be my choice before I even got engaged, and it was perfect. Beatles nerddom is something we share, and I was escorted by my dad — who has been educating me on the Fab Four since I was probably a fab 4 myself.

Recessional: “You Make My Dreams” by Hall & Oates. I grew up on Hall & Oates, and we’re both Temple grads. What more is there to know?

Reception entrance, bridal party: “Animal Spirits” by Vulfpeck. We didn’t need to pick a song everyone knows for this slot, since Nick was announcing names over it anyway. But boy, is it a boogie. Listen for yourself if you aren’t familiar.



Reception entrance, bride and groom: “Peg” by Steely Dan. I could say this was me throwing a bone to my Dan-obsessed husband, but the instrumental intro made it feel as grand as the moment should be.

First dance: “Nothing Can Change this Love” by Sam Cooke. Enough said.

Father-daughter: “The Invisible” by the Slambovian Circus of Dreams. No one knew this song, but it didn’t matter. My dad and I love this upstate New York band and have seen them perform probably upwards of 20 times together (including once at the Strasburg Rail Road). This was special.

Mother-son: “God Only Knows” by the Beach Boys. This was a buzzer-beater decision for my husband and mother-in-law, but how can you go wrong with one of the greatest songs of all time?

Last song of the night: “Total Eclipse of the Heart” by Bonnie Tyler. Picking a song to close a grand event is an art, and I’m proud of this one. I’ve seen this slot go to “Don’t Stop Believin’” more times than I can count, but I knew this song would bridge generations — and that it did. Our guests surrounded us in a circle and then closed in on us as we all screamed the song’s final chorus. Forever’s gonna start tonight, indeed.

Luckily, none of these songs are ruined in perpetuity for me — they all were received exactly as I’d hoped they’d be.

The cherry on top: when we were exiting the venue after our rehearsal, my husband said a quick thank-you to the sound guys who helped run things in the ceremony space. “Great song choices, man,” he said.

Mission accomplished.

Jenelle Janci is LNP | LancasterOnline’s Life & Culture team leader. “Unscripted” is a weekly entertainment column produced by a rotating team of writers.



