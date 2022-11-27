This AI Time Machine Transforms You Into A Historical Figure From

Apps that are designed to produce highly creative imagery through artificial intelligence (AI) are certainly having a moment these days, as another one designed to turn users into prominent people from the past is making the rounds online. Most AI art generators use text-to-image technology that requires user input to determine the artistic direction of rendered photographs. AI art generation is now a mainstay in the zeitgeist, thanks to the likes of DALL-E, an open-source project that inspired many others, which people started using to produce hilarious memes.

Soon after DALL-E’s rise to fame, more platforms that cater to producing hyperrealistic images from descriptive text prompts, including Midjourney and Stable Diffusion, came out of the woodwork and have since attracted sizable user bases. There are even AI art generator apps that are available for both iPhone and Android users. For this new app in particular, fans of historical paintings and AI-generated art, in general, may get a kick out of using a couple of their own photos to re-imagine what they would look like if they were alive in Ancient Greece or during medieval times.

AI Time Machine is an entertaining new feature that’s currently free to try on MyHeritage, an online genealogy platform. It works by taking a collection of photos depicting a single person and turning them into themed portraits seemingly captured from different points in history. Upon launching the AI Time Machine and clicking ‘Try it now for Free,’ users will be asked to upload photos of themselves into the program. Users will be asked to create an account on MyHeritage to continue using AI Time Machine. After granting the necessary permissions and agreeing to terms and conditions, the selected photos will be uploaded for AI generation.





How To Get The Best Results From AI Time Machine

In order to ensure that AI Time Machine works as intended, all the photos that are uploaded must only feature one person, the same one in every picture. Users can upload different photos taken within a span of three years or less, but any bigger age gaps than that may confuse the AI. The quality of AI Time Machine’s output wholly depends on the quality of the photos uploaded.

To produce maximum results, people are encouraged to upload more photos — between 10 and 25 images are highly recommended — and make sure that they showcase different expressions, poses, and angles of the face. As much as possible, choose photos that have the least amount of makeup (or none, if possible). At least three full-body photos, five snaps from the chest up, and 10 close-up shots are recommended for the most optimal results.

To create the initial model for the AI to use based on a set of uploaded pictures, AI Time Machine will take anywhere from half an hour to several hours to finish. An email notification will be sent once the new images depicting the user in five complimentary themes have been created. Once the initial artificial intelligence model is created, it should take a couple of minutes to generate new images featuring the other available themes.

