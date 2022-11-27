“This is so stupid!” – Forsen enraged after getting outplayed in

Twitch streamer Sebastian “Forsen” played the recently released Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 on November 26. During one of the rounds, the content creator fared poorly against other players and was sent to the Gulag at the start of the game.

After being outplayed by an enemy using only the melee action, Forsen became enraged and vented his frustration at the battle royale’s gameplay mechanics. Before going on a rant, the Swedish personality loudly exclaimed:

“Man, this is so stupid! What?! I’m shooting this guy f***ing four times and then he melee; just didn’t f***ing die! What the f**k!”

Forsen unhappy with the melee system of Call of Duty: Warzone and voices his frustration on livestream

The former Hearthstone pro landed at Al Malik Airport at the three-hour mark of his November 26 broadcast. He was then killed by a player after numerous fans stream-sniped him, with his initial reaction being:

“F**k! It’s ridiculous! Where does this go?”

The 2v2 round in the Gulag featured the 31-year-old swiftly eliminating one enemy. However, before the Jailer NPC arrived, Forsen was killed by the second enemy player who killed him with a melee attack. This enraged the streamer as he lashed out live on stream.

Timestamp: 03:00:25

After calming down, the Twitch star shared his thoughts on the gameplay mechanics and claimed that guns were “useless:”

“Guns are useless. They are literally useless in this game. Just melee attack! How? How is it possible that two-shotting with melee is considered balanced? Shoot this guy four times in the head, with a f***ing pistol? No, that’s fine! Let’s remove two bars of armor or something. Melee attack? F***ing Thor’s hammer in my a**hole!”

After reading some of his Twitch viewers’ comments, Forsen admitted that the combat knife should be a one-hit kill since it took up a weapon slot. According to him, hitting another player with any weapon’s default melee action should not deal more damage than the weapon itself:

“Yeah, the combat knife should be one-hit, because it takes up a f***ing weapon slot. But the f***ing hitting the back of the pistol shouldn’t deal more damage than the whole clip of the same f***ing pistol!

Fans react to the streamer’s clip

The reaction thread on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit featured more than 40 comments, with one Redditor claiming that they had never seen the streamer exhibit “this much emotion:”

Another community member stated that Forsen has been getting “very emotional” during the Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 livestreams:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Forsen is one of the most iconic personalities in the streaming sphere and is primarily known for playing a variety of games. He started his Twitch career in 2016 and currently has more than 1.6 million followers on his channel.



