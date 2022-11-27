This was a huge week in Apple IP news with 9 Registered Trademark

This was a huge week for Apple Intellectual Property news in respect to trademarks. Apple was granted 9 Registered Trademark (RTM) Certificates covering processor brands ‘M1’ and ‘A15 Bionic,’ in addition to others relating to ‘Apple AirTag,’ ‘XCode Cloud’ and more. Apple also filed for figurative trademarks relating to ‘Works with Apple Home,’ ‘WeatherKit’ and more in the U.S. and Hong Kong.

Apple M1

Apple Received a Registered Trademark (RTM) Certificate for ‘Apple M1’ which was filed under International Class 009 covering: “computers; computer hardware, namely, integrated circuits and computer chips.”

A15 Bionic

Apple Received a Registered Trademark (RTM) Certificate for ‘Apple M1’ which was filed under International Class 009 covering: computer hardware, namely, integrated circuits and computer chips.

Figurative: Apple AirTag

Apple Received two Registered Trademark (RTM) Certificates for the figurative version (graphic version) of ‘Apple AirTag.’ The first RTM Certificate #6,906,359 as noted below, was filed under International Class 018 covering: Leather carrying cases, leather straps, leather key chains and luggage tags.”

The second Figurative Apple AirTag RTM trademark (not shown) was granted under #6,906,353 filed under international Class 014 covering: “Key rings, key chains.”

Non-Figurative: Apple AirTag

In addition, Apple was granted three Registered Trademark (RTM) Certificates for their non-figurative (not graphic) trademark ‘Apple AirTag.’

Apple filed their first trademark under International Class 009 covering: “Radio transmitters and receivers; wireless communication devices for the transmission of data and audio; downloadable computer software for locating, monitoring, and tracking the position of objects and other electronic devices; peripheral devices for computers, mobile telephones, and mobile electronic devices, namely, electronic tags used for locating, monitoring, and tracking the position of objects and other electronic devices; wearable computer peripherals used for locating, monitoring, and tracking the position of objects and other electronic devices; electronic tags for goods; lanyards for mobile digital electronic devices and wearable electronic devices; carrying cases for wearable computer peripherals used for locating, monitoring, and tracking the position of objects and other electronic devices; and carrying cases for electronic tags for goods.”

Apple’s second non-figurative ‘Apple AirTags’ Registered Trademark #6,905,667 was filed under International Class 018 covering: “leather carrying cases, key cases, leather straps, leather key cases, luggage tags.”

Apple’s non-figurative ‘Apple AirTags’ Registered Trademark #6,905,646 was filed under International Class 014 covering: “Key rings, key chains.”

Memory Mixes

Apple was granted a Registered Trademark (RTM) Certificate for ‘Memory Mixes.” Apple’s Registered Trademark Certificate #6,904,960 was filed their trademark under International Class 009 covering: “downloadable computer software for displaying and pairing photos and videos with music; downloadable software for creating digital photo and video albums paired with music.”

XCode Cloud

Lastly, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office granted Apple Registered Trademark (RTM) Certificate #6,899,157 that was filed under International Class 042 covering: “Design and development of computer software; computer software consulting; cloud computing featuring software for use in designing, developing, testing, reviewing, releasing, and distributing other software applications; providing online non-downloadable computer software for use in developing, testing, reviewing, releasing, and distributing other software applications; providing online non-downloadable application development software; providing computer software information online; technical support services, namely, diagnosing and troubleshooting of computer software problems.’

Figurative Trademark: Works with Apple Home

Beyond Registered Trademark Certificates granted to Apple, the company filed for the figurative trademark representing “Works with Apple Home.”

Apple filed their trademark under two International Classes. The first class is 009 covering: “Computers; computer hardware; wireless communication devices for the transmission of voice, data, images, audio, video, and multimedia content; computer peripheral devices; cameras; digital audio and video players and recorders; audio speakers; audio amplifiers and receivers; televisions; television receivers and monitors; radio transmitters and receivers; remote controls used for controlling computers, irrigation sprinkler systems, faucets, lighting, audio receivers, speakers, security and surveillance devices and systems, alarms, cameras, locks, routers, electrical power outlets, electronic motion sensors, doorbells, electronic doorbells with video cameras, doors, garage doors, water leak detectors, electronic air quality sensors and monitors, humidity monitors, thermostats, heating systems, smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, home appliances, televisions, home theatre systems, entertainment systems, windows, window shades, shutters, and blinds; heat regulating apparatus; thermostats; monitors, sensors, and controls for air conditioning, heating, and ventilation devices and systems; lighting control apparatus; electrical outlets; electrical and electronic switches; alarms, alarm sensors, and alarm monitoring systems; smoke and carbon monoxide detectors; electric and electronic locks and latches for doors and windows; electric and electronic controls for garage doors; residential security and surveillance systems.”

Coincidentally, we covered two recent patent filings from Apple covering doorbell video cameras (01 and 02).

The second class is 011 covering: “Apparatus for lighting, heating, cooling, air conditioning, humidifying, ventilating, cooking, refrigerating, washing, drying, plumbing, water supply, and sanitary purposes; light bulbs, lighting fixtures, and lamps; heaters, air conditioners, and electric fans; sinks and fixtures for sinks.”

Apple filed for this trademark with the Hong Kong Patent and Trademark Office under #306111954 under the same International Classes.

Apple also filed for two Figurative Trademark icons in Hong Kong representing icons for WeatherKit and the Apple Weather App as presented below.

For the WeatherKit Icon Apple filed their trademark under 009 covering: “Computer software; application development software; computer software for use as an application programming interface (API) for building software applications; software for processing, transmitting and displaying text, data, images, audio, audio visual content, and other multimedia content; computer software for viewing weather information; computer software development tools.’

For the Weather App Icon Apple filed their trademark under 009 covering: “Computer software; software for processing, transmitting and displaying text, data, images, audio, audio visual content, and other multimedia content; computer software for viewing weather information.”

For the record, choosing the right trademark classes are important because the trademark registration will only protect Apple’s trademark(s) in the classes that were originally filed for in their application. This is important in any trademark challenge around the world.