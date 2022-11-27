Top 10 Predictive Analytics Business Solutions – Business Review

As the world exponentially moves online, companies are amassing huge amounts of information. It’s no surprise that data collection and analysis function as pivotal factors in shaping the destiny of any sector.

Therefore, as the methods of data collection and its processing are being enhanced, more and more organizations feel the urge to reap the most from the data stored, embed predictive analytics software in their workflow and improve the quality of decision-making.

“The best approach is a limited-scale pilot project and, afterwards, just fine-tune the established predictive model to grind out actionable insights in future years.” Alexander Marmuzevich, CTO at InData Labs, AI consulting solutions company

Statistics demonstrate a surge in the predictive analytics software market up to 41.52 billion U.S. dollars by 2028. Such a dramatic increase can be attributed to the benefits it brings and the best-performing companies that have been providing top-quality Big Data solutions.

In this blog post, we’d like to indicate the companies that are doing their best in staying competitive and delivering excellent business outcomes.

1. InData Labs

Core services: Big Data Development, NLP, Artificial Intelligence, Computer Vision, Predictive Analytics, Cognitive Computing

InData Labs is a data science company with its own R&D center based in Cyprus, Nicosia. It was founded in 2014 and since then specialized in AI, ML and Big Data Analytics technologies to bring actionable insights and generate scalable transformation to its clients. An AWS Select Tier Partner, InData Labs continuously proves the excellence of its services with delighted client reviews, certifications, and its presence in top lists.

2. CI&T

Core services: Cloud Services, Data & Analytics, Application Modernization, Customer Experience & DXP,

CI&T is a software development company founded in Brazil in 1992. It mostly delivers enterprise solutions for the transportation and financial services industries. With 6000+ specialists on board, including data scientists, designers, software engineers, and strategists, CI&T manages to select vital data strategies and convert raw data into valuable insights.

3. Exometrics

Core services: AI & ML Consulting, Big Data Consulting, BI & Custom Dashboards, Cloud Computing Services

Headquartered in 2016 in London, Exometrics is a small company centered on utilizing Machine Learning and Advanced Data Analytics to help clients solve complex data-related problems. The company is praised highly by the clients it worked with, highlighting its capabilities in audio transcription, sentiment analysis, video and photo annotation.

4. Mighty Digital

Core Services: BI & Big Data Development, Predictive Analytics, Cloud Data Services

Mighty Digital is a growth engineering agency founded in Ukraine in 2017. It helps enterprises unleash the power of data with high-quality data infrastructure and analytics solutions backed up by associated engineering, design, and product management services.

5. Polestar Solutions & Services

Core Services: BI & Big Data Consulting, Cloud Consulting & SI, Enterprise App Modernization

Since its foundation in 2012, Polestar has been focused on providing top-excellence Data, Analytics & Enterprise Planning services to enterprise clients. With 200+ clients and cross-industry solutions, the company has gained trust around the globe and proved it with certifications.

6. Adastra

Core Services: BI & Big Data Consulting, Cloud Consulting & SI, IT Managed Services

Adastra is a data & analytics company that specializes in building enterprise solutions related to AI, Big Data Analytics, and Cloud Infrastructure. It leverages a two-decade experience to help enterprises get actionable insights and drive data-informed growth.

7. DAS42

Core Services: BI & Big Data Consulting, Data Analytics Applications, Cloud Consulting & SI

DAS42 is a New York-based strategic analytics solutions firm that evolves enterprises’ data ecosystems with cloud-based data analytics consulting and professional services. The company has built a solid foundation of high-quality services and is currently on the rise, demonstrating its performance with its presence in top lists.

8. GetInData

Core Services: BI & Big Data Consulting, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Consulting, Team Extension

GetInData is a data analytics agency headquartered in Poland. It utilizes open-source and cloud technologies to help data-oriented organizations achieve greater ROI from their data processing. The company builds scalable data/streaming/MLOps platforms, implements data pipelines, and builds ML/AI models to help turn companies’ data into assets.

9. DataForest

Core Services: Web applications, Data Science and Advanced Analytics, Data Scraping, DevOps

DataForest is a Data Science and Web Development agency focused on data-driven solutions. It combines Data Science techniques with Business Automation, Data Analysis, and Advanced Software Engineering to add value to middle- and small-sized organizations through viable data strategies.

10. Perficient Latin America

Core Services: Custom Software Development, BI & Big Data Consulting, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Data Services

Perficient Latin America is a nearshore Software Development & Offshore Outsourcing Center. The company is highly recognized globally and can boast its enormous multi-decade experience in meeting clients’ demands and helping them overcome software- and data-related challenges.

Takeaway

All the providers of predictive analytics solutions listed above are making a tangible contribution to the growth of the predictive analytics market. Best-in-class services provided by the companies mentioned let data-oriented organizations reap a bunch of benefits, including:

ROI and workflow optimization;

Risk management;

Insights into customer behavior patterns;

Increased personnel productivity;

Informed decisions and more.

Photo: dreamstime.com