Travelers Are Flocking To Miami: Here’s Why It’s As Popular As

Last Updated 2 months ago

Miami is a travel destination trending more than ever.

A recent post by Placer.ai, a location data analytics company, made the observation that Miami is definitely having a moment. The site reported on the steadily increasing numbers of travelers passing through Miami International Airport and the tourist draws to Miami, many of which broke the city’s previous records of tourist arrivals in 2019.

Will this moment last? This post takes you on a little dive deep into why travelers are flocking to Miami and why it’s as popular as ever.

Florida Welcoming More Visitors In 2022

The Sunshine State, and Miami in particular, has consistently been a popular tourist destination. Travelers from home and abroad flock to Miami for the glitz of South Beach, to take in the sun at Miami Beach, the funky vibes of the Wynwood Art District, the amazing Latin food around just about every corner, and so much more.

Back in June, we reported that Florida welcomed over 36 million tourists in the first three months of 2022. Furthermore, the data revealed that 95% of the tourists were U.S. Americans traveling from out of state.

Record Breaking Traveler Arrivals At Miami International Airport

Miami International is also the U.S. gateway to Latin America and one of the biggest hubs for travel to Latin America. The latest airport data for the past three or so years has revealed that Miami is breaking its own records when it comes to arrivals and foot traffic at the Miami International Airport. The transport hub is also on the way to processing over 50 million passengers this year, which is higher than MIA’s record of 49.5 million passengers in 2019.

Placer.ai also mentioned that MIA is overperforming compared to the other busiest airports in the U.S., which are Atlanta, Denver, Dallas/Fort Worth, and Seattle when it comes to foot traffic.

Florida Had Relatively Low Covid Restrictions

Most countries around the world have lifted all of their Covid-related entry requirements for travelers as well as restrictions on the ground. But during the major drop in international travel over the past few years, Florida was a destination in the U.S. and pretty much remained open for business throughout the pandemic.

While some loved it and others not so much, lots of out-of-state travelers were able to head down to Florida for some sun and beach without having to cross a border.

Placer.ai noted that foot traffic in Miami from U.S., and out-of-state visitors rose approximately 30% in June and July 2022 compared to those months in 2019. There was a slight drop in local tourism, but this slight decrease was likely because traveling Floridians were finally able to visit some of their most beloved international destinations after the restrictions were removed.

That Miami Feel

Why else do travelers keep flocking to Miami? It must be something about that Miami feel.

On a typical Miami day, you can spend the late morning sunning with half the city at Lummus Park Beach before hitting up a trendy art gallery in Buena Vista for the afternoon and, of course, closing the day off at a nightclub downtown.

Travelers flock to Miami for architecture, art, culture, and more. Placer.ai even reported that the popularity of some of Miami’s top art museums are trending. The foot traffic at the Wynwood Art District, for instance, increased by 10.1% this year compared to 2019.

With so much to see and do for culture lovers, beach bums, partygoers, and just about everyone in between, Miami is the place to be.

Luxury Travelers Love Miami

If you’ve got that pocket money to spend, then a city like Miami will welcome you with open arms.

The data shows that more people are coming to Miami to spend and splurge in 2022. Visitors to the luxury brand stores in the outdoor Design District increased this year, breaking records from before the pandemic. Some stores saw an uptick of 176.8% compared to 2019.

Miami is also home to the bustling Brickell City Center, and its downtown location is attracting more tourists to the business heart of the city.

Will the trend continue? Is Miami having a mere moment, or is this just the start of a destination that will continue to welcome millions of visitors every year for years to come?

