



On a day when Ukrainians were remembering a Soviet-caused famine that killed millions of people in the 1930s, their president was finalizing a deal to feed some of the world’s impoverished nations. In what he called “a very busy diplomatic day,” President Volodymyr Zelensky solidified his Grain from Ukraine initiative, hosted world leaders in a summit on food security, and elicited European nations’ support for Ukraine to join NATO and the European Union.

Meanwhile, rainy, muddy conditions were hindering Ukrainian and Russian troop movements and contributing to a battlefield slowdown, according to a Western military research group, which predicted the pace of fighting to grow in the coming week as temperatures drop and the ground freezes.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

4. From our correspondents

Western sanctions catch up with Russia’s wartime economy: For months, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the “economic blitzkrieg” against Russia had failed. But Western sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine are digging ever deeper into Russia’s economy, Catherine Belton and Robyn Dixon report, exacerbating military equipment shortages and hampering its ability to launch ground offensives or build new missiles, economists and Russian business executives said.

Recent figures show the situation has worsened considerably since the summer, when the Russian economy seemed to stabilize amid a steady stream of oil and gas revenue.

