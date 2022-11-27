On a day when Ukrainians were remembering a Soviet-caused famine that killed millions of people in the 1930s, their president was finalizing a deal to feed some of the world’s impoverished nations. In what he called “a very busy diplomatic day,” President Volodymyr Zelensky solidified his Grain from Ukraine initiative, hosted world leaders in a summit on food security, and elicited European nations’ support for Ukraine to join NATO and the European Union.